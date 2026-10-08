‘Apni maa ki kasam khao’: When Nana Patekar refused to hear Anees Bazmee’s Welcome script

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who died on Thursday morning at the age of 75 after suffering a heart attack, had a long and successful career in films and theatre. Over his decades-long career, he delivered several memorable performances, but his portrayal of Uday Shetty in Anees Bazmee’s Welcome (2007) remains one of his most beloved roles. Interestingly, the actor had initially turned down the role.

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2, Anees Bazmee recalled how he approached Nana Patekar for the role in Welcome. He shared, “I called him and told him I want to meet you. He replied, ‘Kaai ko? (Why?)’ I told him that I want to narrate a film to you.”

The director recalled that when he visited Nana Patekar’s house to narrate the script, the actor refused to hear it and said, “Mujhe kahaani nahin sunni Aneez. Tum apni maa ki kasam khao aur batao ki mujhe ye karna chahiye (I don’t want to listen to the story, Anees. You swear on your mother and tell me whether I should do this film or not).”

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However, Anees insisted that Nana hear the entire story, and the actor listened attentively to the three-hour narration. The director recalled that after hearing the script, Nana hugged him and said, “Main kachhi mitti hoon. Tere set pe aayega, jis roop mein dhalna hai dhaal lena (I am raw clay. When I come to your set, mould me into whichever shape you want).”

Also Read: When Nana Patekar said he ‘never found time to live’: ‘Zindagi udhar ki hai’

On the show, Anees Bazmee also refuted industry rumours about Nana Patekar being difficult to deal with on sets. “The entire film finished, and from his side, there wasn’t even an issue the size of a dust particle. There is no work easier than working with him if you are honest with your script,” said Anees.

In a 2017 Filmfare interview, Anees also shared that Nana thanked him after the release of Welcome. “After Welcome released, he told me, ‘Anees, thanks for this film. Because my kids would always get scared of me. They never came near me. But Welcome changed my image in their minds. Now they come and sit on my lap’. That was a very nice compliment for me.”

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Nana Patekar’s portrayal of Uday Shetty in Welcome remains one of his most loved performances. The film offered a refreshing change for fans who were used to seeing Nana play intense characters on screen. His dialogue, “Control, Uday… Control!”, became hugely popular and continues to be used by fans in everyday conversations. Another memorable line, “Aloo lelo, kanda lelo,” continues to inspire memes and jokes on social media.