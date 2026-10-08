When Nana Patekar asked students to look for God in humans: ‘Humanity is the only religion’

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who died on Thursday at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Goa home, was known for his straightforward views both on and off screen. Over the years, he had spoken openly about religion, caste and the importance of humanity, once saying that he did not believe in religious identities and considered himself a human being first.

In 2016, at a school event in Maharashtra, Nana had said that Indians should not be divided on the basis of religion or caste and questioned the need to identify people as Hindu, Muslim or Christian.

Nana Patekar on religion

“We do not believe in caste, and I do not believe in religion either. We are Indians, and Indian-ness is our religion. Then why do we need religions such as Hinduism, Islam and Christianity? When we came into this world, did we bring our religion along with us?” Nana Patekar had said while interacting with students at the concluding ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Achara New English School in Sindhudurg.