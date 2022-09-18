scorecardresearch
When Nagarjuna’s wife Amala responded to rumours of him dating Tabu: ‘It will contaminate my house’

At one point of time, rumours claimed that Nagarjuna and Tabu were dating for more than a decade. Both of them and his wife Amala had responded to the speculation.

Tabu is not only a powerhouse performer, she is also one of the few actors in the industry who has managed to keep her personal life absolutely private. However, the only time that speculation involved her made to the media was when rumours said that she was dating Telugu star Nagarjuna. The rumours swirled around for more than a decade around the two.

At different times, both Nagarjuna and Tabu responded to the rumours, as did Nagarjuna’s wife Amala. Talking to Times of India, she had called Tabu her very best friend and said nothing could shake her faith in her husband.

“Nothing will shake this belief. Nobody should bother what happens under my roof. I am happy. And before you ask whether my husband and I have discussed this – never. My home is sacred, like a temple and I don’t allow anything unpleasant from the film industry to come in, especially filthy gossip. I don’t encourage such talks. I feel it will contaminate my house.”

She had said that such discussion would have hurt Tabu as well but they never discuss this. “Tabu is one of the persons, besides Danny Denzongpa, my Rakhi brother, from Mumbai who I am in touch with. And, yes, she stays with us when she comes here.”

Later, Karan Johar had asked Tabu about Nagarjuna on Koffee With Karan. Tabu had accepted that it was the only rumour that she had constantly dealt with. “This is the only rumour which is the constant in my life since I was 16 years old.” Karan asked her if the rumours about moving to Hyderabad were true, and she said, “Not because of him. It’s because I made a house for myself there, and because I belong to Hyderabad. But this Nagarjuna story is very old, and it keeps coming back. The media wants to give the impression that boyfriends can come and go, but Nagarjuna remains.”

She had called the south actor ‘one of the closest people in my life’ and refused to use the term friend for him. “He’s one of the most important relationships that I have. My relationship with him is very dear to me, and nothing can ever change or alter my relationship with him. I don’t have any label for it, and I can’t do anything about it.” Tabu is also from Hyderabad and the two appeared in Telugu films Aavida Maa Aavide, Ninne Pelladata and Sisindri together.

