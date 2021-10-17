When Raj Babbar said wife Nadira was ‘mature’ enough to understand his love for Smita Patil

Yesteryear actor Smita Patil is something of a myth, a legend for the current generation. In her brief life span of 31 years, and acting career which lasted about a decade, she acted in over 80 films and established herself as one of the leading actors in the industry. She was known for her grace, beauty and intellect and was considered a powerhouse of Bollywood. While her films such as Arth, Akrosh, Mirch Masala Nishant, created buzz, it was her relationship with Raj Babbar that is still remembered today.

Mirch Masala is often remembered as one of Smita Patil’s best performances. (Photo: NFDC) Mirch Masala is often remembered as one of Smita Patil’s best performances. (Photo: NFDC)

Raj Babbar, who was already married to Nadira, met Smita Patil on the sets of Bheegi Palkein (1982). Later, in an interview with The Times of India, Raj Babbar had talked about his relationship with Smita Patil. He said, “Smita entered my life unexpectedly. When I met Smita Patil for the first time, I realised there was depth to her character. She was generally very friendly and sought my advice once in a while. Gradually, we formed an intimate bond. My relationship with Smita was not the result of problems with Nadira – it just happened. Nadira was mature enough to understand my feelings. Juhi (second child) always loved being with Smita.” The feeling was soon reciprocated and the two decided to get married.

(Photo: Instagram/ Prateik Babbar) (Photo: Instagram/ Prateik Babbar)

Nadira was rather shattered when she learnt about their relationship. Later, she said that theatre and children helped her to move forward. Meanwhile, Smita Patil and Raj Babbar’s initial months of marriage were far from rosy, as she had to bear the tag of being called a ‘homebreaker’. Their child Prateik Babbar was born in 1986. Unfortunately, Smita died due to childbirth complications at the age of 31.

Raj Babbar later told TOI, “Smita left me forever. I was traumatised by her death. But I didn’t want my problems to affect the lives of those who counted on me. I sought refuge in my work, but the wounds took time to heal.”

Much to everyone’s surprise, Nadira accepted Raj Babbar again and told Filmfare that she forgave everything. “I was ridiculed for going to her place (after Smita’s demise). Mujhe bahut afsos, bahut taqleef hui thi for her mother, her family, for the child… She (Smita) had her dreams and wishes. It’s sad she couldn’t live those,” she said.

Nadira added, The grief of her passing away became larger than any other sorrow. It left everyone broken. It broke us all – Raj, Prateik, her parents and somewhere me too… It was a bad time,” she recalled. “I have forgiven it all. I have no ill feelings towards anyone. In comparison to all that life has blessed me with, it’s not right to complain.”

Nadira was often dubbed a ‘doormat’ for accepting Raj Babbar again, but she refused to listen to such statements. “Doormat? Rubbish! I’d like to tell them it’s better to be a doormat if you have children. It’s better to be a doormat and have harmony at home and give your children a father. It’s better to be doormat than to think of only yourself, destroy your home, your family and make your children drug addicts or push them towards alcoholism… God forgive me, I’m not taunting anyone!”

On October 17, 2019 Raj Babbar shared an emotional note for his late wife, “Remembering Smita on her birth anniversary. Though very short, the journey with her was so memorable. She went away silently. The sound of that silence however, shall never fade.” Prateik had also wished his mother with a black-and-white picture. Along with the picture, he had written, “Happy birthday to my gorgeous lady.”