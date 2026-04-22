‘I will put you in jail’: When Mumtaz sued a journalist for questioning her father’s identity

Back in the 1970s, a journalist’s pen carried immense power. A single gossip column could make or break a star’s career. Among the most feared voices of that era was Devyani Chaubal, often described as a journalist with a “poisonous pen.” She was best known for her popular column Frankly Speaking in Star & Style magazine. At one point, Chaubal published a controversial piece about Mumtaz’s personal life, making a shocking claim about her father—“uske baap ka koi thikana nahi.” While many stars chose to ignore such gossip, Mumtaz decided she had had enough. Determined to counter what she saw as baseless and defamatory claims, she took Chaubal to court, ultimately forcing an apology.
Mumtaz recalls going to court against the journalist
Recalling the incident in an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Mumtaz said, “Yes, she claimed that nobody knows who is Mumtaz’s father. Then I dragged her to the court.” She went on to describe how she contacted her father, an Irani man based in Hyderabad who had remarried. Despite not speaking Hindi fluently, he responded warmly when she reached out. “I told him, ‘There is this writer who has claimed that I don’t have a father.’ He was shocked—‘Then who am I?’” she remembered. Mumtaz urged him to appear in court to set the record straight, and he agreed.
According to Mumtaz, Chaubal learned of this and began to panic. “I threatened her and said, ‘I will put you in jail.’ She then started to apologise, saying it was what people were saying,” Mumtaz shared. She confronted the journalist, questioning why she had failed to verify such serious allegations. “How could you write something so derogatory?” she asked, recalling that Chaubal broke down in tears.
Mumtaz insisted on a public correction. “I told her, you will write an apology in the same magazine and state that I do have a father—his name is Abdul Syed Askari and he lives in Hyderabad. I made her do this four times,” she said. Eventually, Mumtaz forgave her, and the two maintained a cordial relationship. She also mentioned hearing that Chaubal may have been fond of Rajesh Khanna and possibly jealous of her closeness to him, though she acknowledged this was based on hearsay.
This old interview clip of Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz is such a delight
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u/SeriousGandu in
BollyBlindsNGossip
A documentary featuring Mumtaz, Rajesh Khanna and Devyani
Years later, an old international documentary clip resurfaced, featuring Rajesh Khanna, Mumtaz, and a brief glimpse of Chaubal. In it, Chaubal is seen writing in her office as a voiceover describes her as “penning a column about Mumtaz” with “venom.” The clip includes her making disparaging remarks about Mumtaz’s appearance and background.
Reacting to this in the documentary, Mumtaz said, “I did take action against her because I had been tolerating her for many years, and I thought it was too much. I was very hurt. It is very wrong. They think it is their business—they just want to sell their magazine.” When asked if taking legal action frightened her, a young Mumtaz responded firmly, “She should be frightened, not me.”
At the time, Mumtaz was at the peak of her career—hugely popular and constantly in the public eye—making her a frequent target for gossip columns and tabloid scrutiny.
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This is factual entertainment reporting based on historical interviews and serves informational purposes; the views and claims regarding personal histories reflect the perspectives of the individuals involved and have not been independently verified.
Jyothi Jha is an incisive Copy Editor and multi-platform journalist at The Indian Express, where she specializes in high-stakes entertainment reporting and cinematic analysis. With over six years of diverse experience across India’s leading media houses, she brings a rigorous, ethics-first approach to digital storytelling and editorial curation.
Experience & Career
Jyothi’s career is characterized by its breadth and depth across the media landscape. Before joining the editorial team at The Indian Express, she honed her expertise covering the entertainment beat for premier national broadcasters, including NDTV, Republic Media, and TV9. Her professional journey is not limited to digital text; she has a proven track record as an on-air anchor and has successfully managed production teams within the high-pressure segments of Politics and Daily News. This 360-degree view of newsroom operations allows her to navigate the complexities of modern journalism with veteran precision.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Guided by the Orwellian principle that "Journalism is printing what someone else does not want you to do," Jyothi focuses on transparent, accountability-driven reporting. Her core areas of expertise include:
Cinematic Deconstruction: Analyzing the social subtext of mainstream Bollywood and South Indian cinema (e.g., Kantara, Masaan, Dabangg).
Toxic Masculinity & Gender Studies: A vocal critic of regressive tropes in Indian cinema, she often highlights the industry's treatment of women and social progress.
Box Office & Industry Economics: Providing data-backed predictions and analysis of film performance and superstar fee structures.
Exclusive Multimedia Coverage: Conducting deep-dive interviews and long-form features that bridge the gap between archival history and modern pop culture.
Authoritativeness & Trust
Jyothi Jha has established herself as a trusted voice by prioritizing substance over PR-driven narratives. Her background in hard news and political production provides her with a unique lens through which she views the entertainment industry—not merely as gossip, but as a reflection of societal values. Readers rely on her for "Journalism of Courage," knowing her critiques are rooted in a deep respect for the craft and a refusal to settle for superficiality. Her ability to pivot between daily news and specialized entertainment analysis makes her a versatile and authoritative pillar of The Indian Express newsroom.
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