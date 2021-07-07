When MS Dhoni told Sushant Singh Rajput about his unreleased David Dhawan film, watch video

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is celebrating his 40th birthday today. Dhoni’s life got the Bollywood treatment with the Sushant Singh Rajput-led biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, which chronicled MSD’s journey from his younger days till the 2011 Cricket World Cup final.

Although we did not get to see Dhoni’s acting skills, Sushant had once shared that MSD is a great actor. In one of his interviews, Sushant said, “He (Dhoni) is a very good actor. If you watch one of the videos we did, where he is asking me what’s there in the film, the scripted lines were just five-six. I came up with some lines, just like that and he reacted on them. Then I reacted, then he did. So he is a very good actor.”

While Mahendra Singh Dhoni has featured in several advertisements, not many know that he was once approached for a film and even agreed to act in it. In a promotional video of M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant and Dhoni can be seen talking about the film.

In 2010, Dhoni made a cameo appearance in a film titled Hook Ya Crook, directed by David Dhawan. The movie, starring John Abraham, Kay Kay Menon, Pawan Malhotra, Shreyas Talpade and Genelia D’Souza, was based on a cricketer’s life, but it never saw the light of day.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Instagram account stands testament to his love for acting and Bollywood. He once shared a photo collage featuring Superstar Rajinikanth and wrote, “Tried copying the pose of The One and Only THALAIVAR.”

Fans continue to hope that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will soon grace the big screen.