When Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan would reach late to college: ‘Ghoomne chale jate the’

Looks like Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan was just like us in his college days. (Photo: Express Archives)

Aamir Khan is known as Mr Perfectionist now but he wasn’t always all that perfect. Much like his millions of fans, Aamir had a fun life during his college days. In an old video of the Dangal actor, which has now resurfaced on the internet, the star can be seen talking about how he would often reach late for his class.

Shared by Lehrein Retro’s YouTube channel, the video has a young Aamir Khan candidly talking about his life before he became an actor. The video looks like it was shot before the release of his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Aamir shared in the video, “Before entering the film industry, I was not doing much. I was a student, I did my 11th and 12th grade in commerce from N.M College (Mumbai). When I was still in college, I’d be found outside college more often than inside it. Normally, I’d reach late to class. And by the time I reached, class would have started, so I was denied entry. Hence we would go out, ‘ghoomne chale jate the’, I would stroll around Linking Road or Juhu with my friends.”

The actor then spoke about his first step in the film industry. “My first step in the film industry was as an assistant director to my uncle Nasir Hussain, with who i worked for three years. We did two films together, Manzil Manzil (1984) and Zabardast (1985). This is before I became an actor.”

Aamir Khan comes from a family of filmmakers. While his father Tahir Hussain was a film producer and director, his uncles Mansoor Khan and Nasir Khan are also filmmakers.

On the work front, Aamir is awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Hindi remake of the Oscar-winning Tom Hanks movie Forrest Gump. Helmed by Advait Chandan, it also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

A few days ago, Aamir Khan and his former wife Kiran Rao interacted with the media, where they talked about their experience of shooting Laal Singh Chaddha in the picturesque land of Ladakh. They said though the place might be inaccessible during the winters, its beauty can be easily enjoyed in summers.

“People here are so good at heart. We had a great experience working here. Kargil’s infrastructure is quite advanced, and we had no issue accommodating our huge crew here. It used to take me one hour to reach the shoot location. I, along with Chay (Naga Chaitanya Akkineni), enjoyed the scenery during our drive,” Aamir told the reporters. Kiran Rao, who has been looking at the production work of Laal Singh Chaddha, agreed that they had a great time shooting for the film in Ladakh.

Laal Singh Chaddha was earlier slated to hit theaters on Christmas 2020 but got postponed due to the pandemic. Now, the makers are planning to release the film in theatres on Christmas this year.