When Mira Rajput revealed Shahid Kapoor ‘hides’ from his film Chup Chup Ke: ‘But I love it…’

Shahid Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the romantic dramedy, Ishq Vishq, which also featured Amrita Rao and Shehnaz Treasurywala. Shahid acquired the reputation for his ‘chocolate boy’ looks. His wife, Mira Rajput revealed that she was only seven when the film came out. While she doesn’t remember too many details of that time, she said that the term ‘chocolate boy’ got stuck in her memory.

In an interview to Zomato’s Curly Tales last year, Mira said, “It has been 20 years since then. I was seven, and I was a school kid and don’t remember exactly where I was. But I remember categorically the term chocolate boy being coined. ” Asked if she had a crush on Shahid when watching him on screen, Mira revealed that her college friend did.

Mira added that she enjoys watching his old films, especially Chup Chup Ke. “I don’t know why he keeps hiding away from that, but I love it.” Chup Chup Ke starred Kareena Kapoor, Suniel Shetty and Neha Dhupia as well. In the film, Kareena plays Shruti, who is mute, and Shahid played the role of Jeetu, a man who has is accidentally mistaken to be mute. The film was a remake of the Malayalam film, Punjabi House.

Asked how Shahid Kapoor took her around Mumbai, a new city for her, Mira answered that she has taken him to more places, as he is too busy with work. “Now he knows so many more places, and he blames me for lack of discipline, because I take him to new places to eat.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015, and have two children, Misha and Zain.