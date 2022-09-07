When Mira Kapoor met Shahid Kapoor’s mother Neliima Azeem for the first time: ‘Arre yeh toh bachchi hai’

Veteran actor and Shahid Kapoor’s mother Neliima Azeem has often spoken about the beautiful bond she shares with her daughter-in-law, Shahid’s wife Mira Kapoor. Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 in Delhi. Mira was just out of college at the time and Shahid was a big Bollywood star but the two found love in each other in the unlikeliest of circumstances. In an earlier interview, Neliima said that she believes Mira is her daughter who makes her family complete.

Recalling the first time that she met Mira for the first time, Neliima told Bollywood Bubble, “When I met Mira, the first thing I thought to myself is ‘Arre yeh toh itni choti si hai, itni pyari si hai, itni frail si hai, yeh toh bachchi hai’ (She is so young, cute, frail, she looks like a child).” Talking about the first ever conversation, Neliima said that it was a “very sweet and simple” affair. “I was very excited to see her because I already knew about her. I knew that the marriage is going to take place and she was the chosen girl. Shahid was very shy when he told me. He wasn’t sure how I’d react because I had never met her.” In another chat with ETimes, Neliima mentioned that she was in love with her daughter-in-law at first sight. “I fell in love with her at first sight,” she said.

Neliima has often mentioned that apart from being saas-bahu, the two are friends. Describing what makes them bond with each other, she told Bollywood Bubble, “She doesn’t make too much out of anything. She is the most undramatic person I have seen and because we are a family of artists, we are all dramatic.”

Neliima had Shahid when she was quite young and with Mira becoming a part of their family when she was quite young as well, the two have found something they can relate to with each other. “Meera was so young when she got married. She had just completed college. She was in Delhi, having fun, carefree and how young people are and then she took on the mantle of being a wife to such a successful actor and becoming who she had to be in our film industry also as a public person, talking to the people and carrying herself in a certain way. More than anything else, she has given that happiness to Shahid. For me, she has won my heart for this,” she said.