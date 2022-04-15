scorecardresearch
Friday, April 15, 2022
When Mandira Bedi revealed why she stayed away from films after DDLJ success: ‘Was offered only shy girl roles’

On Mandira Bedi's birthday, here's looking back at why the actor stayed away from films after the success of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 15, 2022 12:02:57 pm
Mandira BediMandira Bedi and Shah Rukh Khan in DDLJ. (Photo: Yash Raj Films)

Before she became a household name with her turn as the vamp Mandira Kapadia in Ekta Kapoor’s serial Kyunki Saas Kabhi Bahu Thi, actor Mandira Bedi’s first notable role was the shy Preeti Singh in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. However, despite the stupendous success of the film, Mandira wasn’t seen in films for a long time.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mandira revealed that she was certain that she would be typecast. “Things were very different back then. Around the time, Shanti and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge happened. The thing is women were stereotyped back at that time,” she said.

“So, on TV, I was playing this very strong character. But, in films, it happened that if you are playing somebody’s sister or sister-in-law or a second lead, then you are a kind of typecast to play those kinds of roles only,” the actor added. Mandira bagged the role of Preeti after her television debut in Shanti.

Also Read |Mandira Bedi: ‘My children are the reason for me to carry on and live’
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Talking about life after Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, she said, “Post Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, I was offered only those kinds of roles in the film industry…the shy girl.” She refused those offers as she had no interest in playing these roles as on television, she was portraying a head-strong character. “For a while, I didn’t do any movies after DDLJ…”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

When the film completed 25 years in 2020, Mandira Bedi shared a then-and-now photo on Instagram with the caption, “It’s wonderful to have been a part of a film that has made cinema history on many counts. I have changed a lot, life has changed a lot. But red is still the color of love.”

On the work front, Mandira was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar series Six.

