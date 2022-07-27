When Mahesh Bhatt called Ranbir Kapoor a ‘ladies man’, said he wanted to walk out of Rockstar

July 27, 2022 7:35:36 pm
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married earlier this year after dating each other for half-a-decade. The Kapoor and Bhatt families were over the moon during the celebrations, and Alia’s father, director Mahesh Bhatt, posed with the groom for photos. But it looks like Mahesh wasn’t always a huge fan of Ranbir. In 2014, the filmmaker appeared on an episode of Koffee with Karan and didn’t have the best things to say about his future son-in-law.
During the rapid-fire round, host Karan Johar asked, “What would biopics based on the following people be named?”. When Ranbir’s name popped up, Mahesh unhesitatingly said, “Ladies man.” Mahesh had more to say when he was asked about the most overrated film of recent times. He named Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Barfi. The film also starred Priyanka Chopra and was directed by Anurag Basu.
Karan then asked the director about the last film that he wanted to walk out of, and yet again, his answer had a Ranbir connection. He said, “Rockstar.” This film too, starred Ranbir Kapoor and was directed by Imtiaz Ali. But when he was asked about his favourite director, Bhatt named Ali.
It looks like all of that is in the past now, as Mahesh and Ranbir are now family. When Ranbir and Alia announced her pregnancy in June, Mahesh told Hindustan Times, “There’s another universe which is going to descend in our backyard and in our life.” He added that Alia and Ranbir’s child will be unique. “The child, who will be born… There has never been a child like the one which is coming soon, and never will there be a child. Every child that is born is unique and unrepeatable,” he said.
In a recent chat with Aaj Tak, the director was asked about how he is preparing to be a grandfather. He said, “Yeh ek aisa role hai jisko nibhaana zara mushkil hoga (This is one role that will be a little difficult to play).” He added, “I am yet to come out of the father’s role. When you have a daughter who is so talented, and you’re so proud of all her achievements and you realise that she is going to become a mother soon, then you look at the sky and wonder about the beauty of life and nature.”
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
