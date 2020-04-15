When Madhuri Dixit turned Kathak teacher for son Arin, watch video

Madhuri Dixit with her son Arin (Photo: Instagram/madhuridixitnene). Madhuri Dixit with her son Arin (Photo: Instagram/madhuridixitnene).

Bollywood’s dancing diva Madhuri Dixit Nene recently took to Instagram to share an adorable video featuring herself and her son Arin. In the clip, Madhuri can be seen practising her Kathak moves as Arin plays the tabla.

However, a few seconds later, we see that Madhuri is joined by her son on the dance floor as she tries her best to teach him Kathak.

The actor shared the post with a caption that read, “Quarantine is making all of us do things that we’ve always wanted to. Watch till the end to find out what I have always wanted to do. #WhenArinDancedWithMadhuri”

The video has already garnered over a lakh views.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the period drama Kalank as Bahaar Begum.

