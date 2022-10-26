When Madhuri Dixit got ‘full jhaad’ from her mother, was told she couldn’t go to work without making her bed

Choreographer Terence Lewis recalled the time he was training Madhuri Dixit, and once witnessed her being scolded by her mother at their house. He said that she kept yelling at Madhuri in chaste Marathi, giving her ‘jhaad’ for not making her bed and several other things. Terence said that he was ‘blown (away)’ by this, and was in awe of how Madhuri’s mother kept her grounded, despite her stardom.

Speaking on Maniesh Paul’s podcast, Terence Lewis revealed that his mother was rather strict and that’s what kept him grounded. Speaking about Madhuri, he said that he once went to her house to train her in her ‘prime’. “I was only 23. I went to her house, and this is 1998, in the midst of Dil Toh Paagal Hai and all that. She called me home, and I was nervous that I was going to be her trainer. She opened the door and I thought it was her staff at first, but her staff was asleep. I had been training other, lesser stars at the time, and they had several house helps.”

Terence continued, “She offered me tea and made it herself. Then her mother came. She didn’t care whether Madhuri was training and started giving her ‘jhaad’ for not making her bed, ‘Why have you thrown this’, she asked. I was so shocked, this was such a big star, but her mother was scolding her. Madhuri told her with a smile that she was busy with training, and she would do whatever needs to be done afterwards, but her mother said ‘Before going for your shoot!’ I was blown (away) by this. Her parents couldn’t care and haven’t allowed her to have a deflated ego, and kept her grounded. This is what parents need to learn.”

Madhuri Dixit made her OTT debut earlier this year with The Fame Game and was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video film, Maja Ma.