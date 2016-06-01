When Madhuri Dixit chased Aamir Khan with hockey stick

Madhuri Dixit Nene has revealed she once chased Aamir Khan with a hockey stick for playing a prank on her on the sets of Dil. Madhuri Dixit Nene has revealed she once chased Aamir Khan with a hockey stick for playing a prank on her on the sets of Dil.

Madhuri Dixit Nene has revealed she once chased Aamir Khan with a hockey stick for playing a prank on her on the sets of 1990 hit “Dil”.

The 49-year-old actress, who played Aamir’s love interest in the movie, shared about the naughtiest thing she has done ever on a Twitter Q&A session with fans.

“I have done is chased Aaamir Khan with a hockey stick on my sets of ‘Dil’ because he played a prank on me. This is the most naughtiest thing I have done,” she said.

Madhuri started her career with 1984 film “Abodh” opposite Bengali actor Tapas Paul. After delivering a string of consecutive flops, the actress finally attained stardom with N Chandra’s romantic thriller “Tezaab” followed by “Ram Lakhan”, “Parinda” among others.

She was last seen in crime drama “Gulaab Gang” in 2014.

When a fan asked who inspired her as an actress, Madhuri did not take any particular name.

“There are lots of actor and actresses, who have inspired me. Whenever I see a good performance, it inspires me to perform better. So, I cannot say one particular actor but I can say good performances, which I have seen over the years till today even the youngsters, can aspire me.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App