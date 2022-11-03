scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

When little Sunny Deol visited his father Dharmendra’s film set to meet a tiger

Actor Sunny Deol posted a picture from his childhood when he visited father Dharmendra's shooting location to see a real Tiger.

Sunny DeolSunny Deol shared a throwback picture from his father's shooting days. (Photo: Instagram/iamsunnydeol)

Actor Sunny Deol on Thursday took a stroll down memory lane and recalled visiting the sets of his father Dharmendra’s film Ankhen.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny dropped a throwback picture in which he and his sister are seen touching a tiger that was required for a scene on the set. “Fearless sister and brother on the sets of film ANKHAN my dads film. Best spy film. Watch it and tell me,” he captioned the post.

Sunny and his sister’s childhood picture garnered several likes and comments.

Also Read |When Dharmendra revealed grandson Karan Deol was ‘tortured’ for being Sunny Deol’s son: ‘They used to say….’
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

“Love you,” Sunny’s brother and actor Bobby Deol commented. “Paaji aap toh shuru se fearless hai,” a fan commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Deol will be seen in Apne 2, which will also star his father Dharmendra, son Karan and brother Bobby. Directed by Anil Sharma, the upcoming film is the sequel to the much-loved family drama Apne, which was released in 2007. The movie, which revolves around the importance of family bonds, also starred Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Katrina Kaif.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ ...
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election

Sunny also has Soorya in the pipeline. Reportedly, the film is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam crime thriller Joseph. In April, he unveiled his look from the film in which he was seen sitting on a staircase, looking lost in some deep thoughts.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 09:28:27 pm
Next Story

Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hansika Motwani
Ahead of Hansika Motwani-Sohail Kathuria wedding, everything you need to know
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement