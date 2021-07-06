When Leonardo DiCaprio hugged Anupam Kher upon their first meeting

Anupam Kher is a legend in Hindi cinema but over the years, the Saaransh actor has made a place for himself in the West as well. Kher took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from the time when he met Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio at an event in Los Angeles.

In his caption, Anupam recalled that when he introduced himself to Leo, the Titanic actor gave him a warm hug. “Actors are a tribe in themselves,” he wrote as he described the bond that actors share.

His caption read, “I met @leonardodicaprio at an event in Los Angeles few years back. I introduced myself. I said, “I am an Indian actor.” He said, “I know!” I asked, “How?” And then he just gave me a warm hug. He was kind and affectionate. The best thing about being an actor is that you meet wonderful people from all over the world and bond with them easily. Actors are a tribe in themselves. 🤓😍😎 #Actors #Acting #Bonding #MagicOfCinema #Films.”

In the West, Anupam has featured in films like Silver Linings Playbook, The Big Sick, among others. His work in the American TV show New Amsterdam was widely appreciated but Kher left the show in 2021 due to personal reasons.

Anupam Kher recently narrated the Discovery+ documentary Bhuj: The Day that India Shook.