When Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi’s daughter Saira spoke about divorce: ‘Almost had a heart attack’

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta, who has been promoting her latest web-series on Lionsgate, Hiccups and Hookups, recently opened up about how her four-year-old daughter Saira knew what a divorce is, courtesy her husband, tennis superstar Mahesh Bhupathi.

In an interaction with Brut India, Lara shared how her husband Mahesh Bhupathi’s love for television series FRIENDS ended up teaching Saira about divorces and how she had to handle the situation while Mahesh simply laughed.

In an interview with Brut India when she revealed that her daughter was hooked to the show at the age of four. She said, “His favourite show ever is Friends, which he got my daughter hooked on to when she was just four years old. So at four, my daughter came and asked me one day, ‘Mum…’ she was playing a game and she said, ‘Oh, I’m living. This is my house, that’s your house and I’m divorce.’

Lara was shocked listening to Saira’s take on divorce. “And I almost had a heart attack, because I was just like ‘What are you saying? Who told you? What is divorce?’ and she’s like, ‘Oh, when two people are in a bad marriage and don’t get along and they’re living separately, it means they are divorced’,” she said.

Lara added, “I was like, ‘Who told you this?’ She said, ‘Daddy did’. I was like (gesturing a phone call) ‘Mahesh, why the hell have you told her what divorce is?’ and he started laughing. He was like, ‘No we were watching Friends and she wanted to know why was Ross married three times.’ I was like, ‘So you told her the meaning of divorce?’ That’s the kind of parents we are.”

Lara Dutta, a former Miss Universe 2000, and India’s first Grand Slam winner, Mahesh Bhupathi got married on February 16, 2011. They have a daughter, Saira. Mahesh was married to a model Shvetha Jaishankar for seven years before tying the knot with Lara.