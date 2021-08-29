When Kriti Sanon was insulted by a choreographer during her modelling days: ‘Screamed at me in front of 20 models’

Kriti Sanon has opened up about her struggles in her modelling days. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor recently revealed that she was yelled at by a choreographer, who also behaved rudely with her and shamed her in front of “some 20 models.”

While speaking to Brut India (quoted by Hindustan Times), she said, “When I did my first ramp show, I remember I messed up somewhere in the choreography and the choreographer was very rude to me. She screamed at me in front of some 20 models at the end of the show. Whenever someone scolds me, I can just start crying like this (snaps fingers).”

She added, “So, I remember sitting in an auto and the moment I sat, I started crying. I went back home and I cried to my mother. My mother was like, ‘I don’t know if this profession is for you. I don’t. You need to be emotionally way stronger, you need to be a thick-skinned person and you need to be a lot more confident than you are.’ And I think confidence is something that I gained with time.”

It appears Kriti Sanon did gain that confidence as she rose as an actor and is now a big Bollywood star. She is best known for films like Luka Chuppi, Panipat, and Arjun Patiala.

She was last seen in Mimi. Currently, she has films like Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, and Adipurush in her kitty.