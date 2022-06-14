When Kirron Kher revealed she divorced her husband to marry Anupam Kher: ‘He had nothing then’

Veteran actors Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher have been married since 1985 and are parents to son Sikandar, from Kirron’s first marriage with Gautam Bery. The couple has weathered innumerable storms in their 36 years of marriage, and still remain stronger than ever.

In 2013, Kirron Kher told Firstpost about their love story, how they started off as close friends, and were married to different people. “We both were in theatre in Chandigarh, and we were the best of friends. There was nothing he did not know about me, and I knew everything about him, up to the extent of knowing which girl he was planning to ‘patao’. It was fun and we worked together well too. But there was no attraction of any kind beyond friendship,” she had said.

She added that when she came to Bombay and got married to Gautam Bery, the marriage ‘was just not happening’. Simultaneously, Anupam Kher was facing difficulties in his marriage too. She recalled the precise moment that the two of them ‘felt’ something. “He and I were still good friends, doing plays together. I remember, we were going to Calcutta for Nadira Babbar’s play, he came looking different, his head was shaved, for some film he was doing, I think. When he was leaving the room, he looked back at me, and something passed between us. Later he came and knocked on my door, and said ‘I want to talk to you.’ He then said ‘I think I have fallen in love with you.’ And suddenly there was this immense, intense change, the chemistry exploded. I got a divorce and married him. He had nothing then.”

Anupam Kher shared a throwback picture featuring his wife Kirron Kher, actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram) Anupam Kher shared a throwback picture featuring his wife Kirron Kher, actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

However, a couple of years after marriage, they faced a financial crisis when Anupam became a producer and had to borrow money from people in the industry. At this point, Kirron returned to working and became a source of support for her husband. Recalling the ‘terrible’ time, she said that Anupam had started his entertainment company, and he would produce for TV, but he had expanded it too quickly, despite her asking him to not do so. “He hid from me the fact that he borrowed heavily to produce many shows simultaneously. Then, without warning, eight of his shows were off the air in one month. TV bosses changed, the money did not come in for months. We were in a financial mess. And his own career was at a low, he was being typecast in wretched comedy roles. I had to start working in earnest for money,” she said. She mentioned that nevertheless, he handled everything positively and that he ‘is somewhere between an optimist and ostrich’.

Kirron Kher also observed his reaction to when her first commercial film Devdas emerged as a blockbuster. She said that she was getting paid more than him, and he often would crack jokes at her, asking how much she got paid. “He missed the drug of being on top, of being popular. He would laugh and crack a joke about my work,” she said.

(Photo: Instagram/ Anupam Kher) (Photo: Instagram/ Anupam Kher)

Later, she understood that it was a reaction to her success as he was going through a difficult time and was not working with any big banner. They ran into a rough patch several times, but Kirron maintained that ‘it solved itself’. “Yes, three or four years in the middle were very bad, but it made me stronger, taught me to live with myself, travel alone. It was a lot of pain, but luckily it solved itself.”

Nevertheless, their relationship became even stronger after Kirron was diagnosed with cancer during the coronavirus pandemic. After a tough fight, the actor emerged victorious from her battle with cancer.