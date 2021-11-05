When Katrina Kaif slapped Akshay Kumar, needed no retakes: ‘Ek hi baar mei kiya’

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar will be seen promoting their film Sooryavanshi on The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday evening. The Rohit Shetty directorial has released in theatres today. On the show, Akshay and Katrina are seen laughing away as they respond to Kapil Sharma’s funny questions.

In the promo, the host asks Katrina if she had to do many retakes while working with her co-star. “Akshay pajji key saath ‘Sooryavanshi’ mein apne romance bhi kiya hai aur aapne unko thappad bhi mara hai. Kaunse scene mein zyada retake hue (In Sooryavanshi, you have done romantic scenes with Akshay, and you have slapped him too. Which scene needed more retakes)?” he asks.

Answering the question, Katrina Kaif said, “Nahi, thappad wala scene mein koi retake nei tha. Ek hi baar kiya (I didn’t have to give a retake for the slap scene, i did it in one go)!” Akshay Kumar then continued, “Asli mein hua tha. Asli mein mara hai. Nei woh actually gap nazar aa jaate toh isne asli mein pail diya (She really slapped me hard).”

Kapil Sharma then asked if romantic scenes required more retakes, to which Katrina responded saying, “Romantic wale scenes mein bhi hum zyada retake nahi karte. Akshay aur mera tuning bohot acha hai (No, we don’t need to do many retakes for romantic scenes as my tuning with Akshay is very good).” Akshay Kumar said that they have done some 7 or 8 films together, but his co-star disagreed and said they have done six films.

Katrina then counted the number of films she and Akshay have done together. She said, “Main batata hoon- ‘Humko Deewana Kar Gaye’, ‘Namaste London’, ‘Singh is Kinng’, ‘Welcome’, ‘De Dana Dan’, ‘Tees Maar Khan’ ek chota sa who beech mein ‘Blue’ aaya”. Akshay Kumar then said they did 6 ¼ films together.

The Sooryavanshi special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will air on Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday at 9.30 PM.