Monday, Sep 05, 2022

When Katrina Kaif said Akshay Kumar has been linked to everyone he worked with: ‘Poor thing, such an innocent guy…’

Actor Katrina Kaif had opened up about her link-up rumours and speculation surrounding her successes during her 2007 appearance on Koffee with Karan.

Akshay KumarAkshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have worked together in several films (Photo: Sony TV)

Actor Katrina Kaif once joked that she isn’t ‘linked’ with anyone romantically. During an episode of Koffee with Karan in the early days, Katrina laughed about being a ‘perfect model’ of ‘pristine behaviour’, which is why she has never been paired with anyone. However, when Karan Johar warned her to be a little careful before making such statements, she insisted and referred to her films with Akshay Kumar.

Katrina said during the 2007 appearance on Koffee with Karan, “But’s true. I’ve done four films with Akshay Kumar, and he has been linked with everyone he has ever worked with—-poor thing. He is such an innocent guy. I’ve never been linked—or rather what I would like to think, it’s just perfect model behaviour on set.” Karan laughed and quoted Lara’s earlier statements, that anyone would be scared to be paired with Katrina, as at that time, she was romantically linked with Salman and as Karan Johar said that there would be ‘repercussions’. “Maybe I’m just so undesirable,” laughed Katrina.

When Karan asked how she feels when speculation rises about her signing films with bigger heroes owing to their stardom and not hers, she answered, “It does. I lay there at night and fantasize shooting them all one by one, when I’m done with that—but I remember, I’ve had five releases, and at the end of the day we’re all here for the box office. The box office has to speak for itself, the films have worked and you can’t come and tell me they haven’t. Films with Akshay have worked more, like Namaste London. The first time I saw the film I was terrified, and when Vipul asked me for my opinion, I didn’t call him back—I took off home and shut the door. The assistant called me and said, ‘He’s really upset you haven’t called him back, what’s going on?'” She added that she then called him and apologised, and praised the film.

Katrina continued, “I saw too much of me in the film, and you start believing what people say,” she said and added that she wasn’t used to seeing so much of herself in a film. Katrina revealed that she imagined the worst-case scenarios. “I thought people can’t see me in a film, they won’t watch the film, it’s over and a disaster I thought. I’m like I’ll pack my bags and find a new career.” she added.

Namaste London, directed by Vipul Shah saw Akshay and Katrina in the lead roles and emerged as a resounding hit and spawned a sequel with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra that did not witness the same success.

“It was a shock when the film did well. It did change people’s perceptions,” Katrina added, and mentioned the praise she received from her industry colleagues. She expressed her gratitude to the industry and said that as she had come without ‘anything’, she was glad to be able to support her family that includes six sisters. At the time, Katrina had witnessed several successes, including Race and Namaste London.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 04:40:28 pm
