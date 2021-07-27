When Katrina Kaif put Salman Khan in his place after he made fun of her age, watch hilarious video

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif share a close friendship, with Salman usually taking hilarious digs at his Tiger co-star. One such potshot was during their appearance on Super Dancer: Chapter 2 in 2017, where both the stars were judges to promote their film Tiger Zinda Hai. Shilpa Shetty Kundra was a judge on the show as well.

After Aakash Mitra’s performance, Katrina Kaif, who was impressed by the five-year-old child, asked in jest if he would marry her. He said no, he didn’t want to marry her. Salman intervened in and said, “You’ve refused a deal worth crores.”

Katrina didn’t give up and asked again, “Aap mujhse shaadi karoge?” Aakash rejected her saying, “I’m not your age.” Host Jay Bhanushali was aghast and told him, “You’ve let a crore offer go!” Katrina laughed and said, “No, no this is the right answer.”

Salman Khan interjected and told Aakash, “You should have seen the future and realized that you won’t always be five years old. You’ve seen the future more than me, that when you get to this age, Katrina m’aam…” Salman paused as Katrina gave him a death stare, and co-judge Shilpa Shetty watched nervously. “Katrina will remain the same,” to which Katrina answered, “Yes, Salman,” and Shilpa said, “Be careful Salman! You’ve to go ahead too.”

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Radhe, and has begun preparing for Tiger 3, which will be directed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif started shooting for the actioner in March.

The shooting, however, had to be stalled for a while when Katrina tested positive for Covid-19. The first film in the franchise, Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. A sequel to the thriller, Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2017. Salman and Katrina will be reprising their roles, Tiger and Zoya from the previous films.