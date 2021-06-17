When Katrina Kaif left Vicky Kaushal blushing on stage. Watch video

When Vicky and Katrina took the stage during an award function. (Photo: Zee Cine Awards/YouTube)

It was just a few days ago that actor Harshvardhan Kapoor confirmed the romantic relationship between actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. While Kaushal and Kaif have remained tight-lipped about their rumoured romance, Kapoor’s confirmation has certainly lit a fire amongst their fans who are hunting for content that features them together.

One such video that has been doing the rounds of social media is from an award function where Vicky seems to be floored with Katrina’s presence. The award show is being hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan. Katrina joins the two actors on stage and Vicky breaks into an impromptu dance as he sings “Kamli Kamli”, which makes Katrina laugh.

She then pushes him to shout his war cry from Uri: The Surgical Strike. Vicky confirms if she will respond to the war cry and she says yes. “How’s the josh?” yells Vicky, “High Sir,” responds Katrina. We then see Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh also yelling out “High Sir” in unison.

Vicky Kaushal won a National Film Award for his work in the Aditya Dhar directorial.

On the work front, Vicky is looking forward to the release of Sam Bahadur, Sardar Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwatthama, The Great Indian Family and Mr Lele. Katrina’s upcoming films include Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3.