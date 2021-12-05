When Katrina Kaif felt ‘left behind’ after Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra got married: ‘Wait for me!’

The speculation surrounding Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s December 9 wedding in Rajasthan has reached a fever pitch–without a confirmation from either party. Yet, reports are doing the rounds about the couple getting their guests to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement, the transportation and hotel arrangements, as well as the extravagant price of Katrina’s mehendi. Katrina and Vicky are rumoured to have been dating for more than two years.

Back in 2018, Katrina had declared in an interview that she was as ‘single’ as she possibly could be. After Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra got married, Katrina had joked to Filmfare that she didn’t want to be left behind. “Everyone’s getting married, I’m like, ‘Don’t leave me behind’. It’s like everyone’s gone ahead of you, and you’re like, ‘Wait for me!'”

In the same interview, when she was asked about the ‘three things’ that men should do to get her attention, she said, “Just make sure I am aware that you want it. A sense of humour is really important, and maybe smell good.” Asked about what she wanted in 2019, she said, “A boyfriend?”

It was in an appearance on Koffee with Karan that Katrina Kaif said that she and Vicky Kaushal would look good together on screen. When Karan Johar relayed this to Vicky, the actor pretended to faint. Rumours about the duo have been growing stronger since then, though they refused to comment on their relationship.

In a recent chat with ABP, comedian Krushna Abhishek said that the wedding preparations are taking place in a hush-hush way. “Vicky is my neighbour so I can wish him in the lift (laughs). The wedding preparations are happening but in a hush-hush way. They haven’t shared it yet. Vicky is also a wonderful guy. They make a good pair. Both of them are nice people. I am not being political. I actually know them so I wish them good luck,” shared Krushna.