When Karisma Kapoor said she and Salman Khan are ‘busy people’ and have ‘better things to do in life’ than ganging up against Raveena Tandon

Bollywood actors Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor were a part of the classic comedy-drama Andaz Apna Apna which released in 1994. The film featured them in the role of best friends but Raveena had earlier revealed that Karisma and her didn’t talk to each other during the film’s shoot. She also claimed that Salman Khan and Karishma ‘ganged up’ against her. But Karisma, at the time of the film’s shoot, had said she has ‘better things to do in life’ than ganging up against Raveena.

In an interview that Karisma did with Stardust India at the age of 16, she said Raveena stays sweet to her on her face and they have a regular working relationship but, she added, she doesn’t know if Raveena talks ill about her behind her back.

However, on being asked about the issues Raveena reportedly has with her, Karisma said, “How dare she say that my mother doesn’t acknowledge her? In fact, when they meet, it’s Raveena who doesn’t say hello to her. We’re all taught good manners and we should use them. Raveena should know how to respect seniors.”

Addressing the allegation about her and Salman ganging up against Raveena, Karisma rued, “And what does Raveena mean by saying Salman and I gang up against her? Salman and I are both busy stars, and we have better things to do in life than ganging up against Raveena. I’m sure Salman will agree with me on that.”

Salman Khan played Karisma’s love interest in the Rajkumar Santoshi film Andaz Apna Apna. The film couldn’t pull people to theaters upon its release but it gained a cult status over the years and is now counted among the best comedies of Indian cinema.