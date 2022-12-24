scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

When Karisma Kapoor blasted Pooja Bhatt for making ‘derogatory’ comments about her mother Babita: ‘What’s her bloody problem?’

In her early years in the Hindi film industry, Karisma Kapoor got into public arguments with many of her contemporaries. She once pulled up Pooja Bhatt for commenting on her mother Babita Kapoor.

karisma kapoor pooja bhattKarisma Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt didn't see eye to eye when they started working in Bollywood. (Photo: Express Archive)

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor made her acting debut with the 1991 film Prem Qaidi. Soon, she become one of the most sought-after stars of the ’90s after delivering hits such as Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani, Hero No 1, and Andaz Apna Apna, among others. With success, Karisma also dealt with her share of controversies. She got into public arguments with many of her co-actors at the time. Once, she slammed Pooja Bhatt for speaking ill about her mother Babita Kapoor.

In an interview with Stardust Magazine, which Karisma gave at the age of 16, she addressed the rumours about her mother Babita controlling her life and influencing her work choices. She said that the rumours were started by a magazine that she had turned down for an interview. She also criticised Pooja Bhatt for saying “derogatory” things about her mother.

Karisma told Stardust, “What’s her bloody problem? I wish she would keep quiet. I think basically something’s wrong with her; I wish I could help her. I think it’s she who wants to get out of someone’s clutches, and she’s using my name to get her views across.”

When Karisma’s career was flourishing, Pooja Bhatt was also trying to find her footing in the Hindi film industry. The year Karisma made her acting debut, Bhatt was garnering praise for her performance in Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin. However, after a few initial successes, Bhatt’s career as an actor didn’t quite take off in the same way.

During the interview, Karisma said that Bhatt shouldn’t engage in “mudslinging” against her family. She said, “You know, my mom praised her father so much and said that one day, I should work with a super director like him. Despite that, Pooja is saying nasty things about my mom. I don’t think she’d like it if I said something derogatory about her mom. But I won’t do that because I am a well-brought-up child.”

Karisma Kapoor has been away from the screen for quite some time now. She was last seen in the AltBalaji web series Mentalhood.

