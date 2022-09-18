scorecardresearch
What Kareena Kapoor said about her, sister Karisma’s career: Only Raj Kapoor’s two granddaughters kept his name alive

Kareena Kapoor had said that she had seen sister Kareena Kapoor struggling to establish herself in Bollywood, which made her stronger and resilient.

kareena kapoor, karisma kapoor, babita kapoorKareena Kapoor recalled the days when Karisma Kapoor was struggling in the industry. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/instagram)

Actor Kareena Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Refugee, became an overnight sensation despite the film not setting the box office on fire. Born in what many in India still call the first family of cinema, the Kapoors, it was expected that Kareena would be encouraged to join the film industry. However, back in the day, women from the Kapoor family were not expected to pursue the acting profession. Kareena and sister Karisma flew in the face of this sexist stereotype and established successful careers in the industry. 

While appearing on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal earlier, the actor said that in those times, only she and Karisma Kapoor were keeping their grandfather, superstar Raj Kapoor’s legacy and name alive. She credited her mother Babita for everything they had achieved in life. “My mom is a wonder woman and she can take on this world. She has made this whole empire. Her only two daughters and Raj Kapoor’s two granddaughters are keeping his name alive,” she had said. Kareena’s parents, Babita and Randhir Kapoor loved separately most of their lives; they never divorced. The Kapoor sisters were brought up by their mother.

The actor recalled Karisma’s ‘struggle days’ and said, “There was never really anybody who supported her decision because my grandfather passed away. The only one who supported her and inspired her was my mother. I have seen my sister and mother sit up for nights and cry.”

However, after looking at her sister’s struggles, Kareena said that she had become strong and confident to take on the world. Although, she revealed a phase of hers where she wanted to become a lawyer and not an actor. She said, “I went to government law college and my family was very upset because I was behaving like a normal girl. Of course I got bored.”

The actor then shocked her family by going to Harvard where she studied Micro Computers and Information technology. She said, “I went to Harvard because I only wanted to have a blast. I hate computers. It is very boring.”

Kareena was recently seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film which received mixed reviews from the critic and audiences tanked at the box office.

