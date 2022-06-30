When Kareena Kapoor roasted Saif Ali Khan for ‘being all over’ Preity Zinta: ‘Don’t complain…’

Actor Kareena Kapoor once teased Saif Ali Khan for being ‘all over’ his Salaam Namaste co-star, Preity Zinta. During an episode of Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar quizzed them about how the actors felt when seeing the other do love scenes in their films. While Kareena nonchalantly admitted that she doesn’t feel jealous about Saif kissing his co-stars, Saif confessed that he didn’t quite feel the same way about her film Kambhakt Ishq.

During the course of the conversation in the 2010 episode, KJo played old montage of Koffee With Karan clips, where Preity had revealed that she once called Saif saying, “Hey Saif, you want to go out?” She said that she didn’t hear from him after that. In another clip, Saif was asked to choose between Rani Mukerji and Preity, he answered Kareena. What got Saif riled up was when he saw that Kareena had rated him rather low on the Khan list.

When KJo asked Saif if he felt bad that Kareena rated him low on the Khan list, he said, “Yeah, it sucks.” Kareena cut in, “You took up for Preity Zinta. You were all over her, So don’t complain that I rated you last.” When Saif tried to defend himself and brought up how he had named Kareena when asked to choose between Rani and Preity, she shut him down said, “Shut up, you were working with both in those days, that’s why you said Kareena.” Saif rather shame-facedly answered, “Yes, that was a bit wimpy of me.”

When KJo asked Kareena whether she was an insecure girlfriend, Kareena said that she wasn’t. On whether Saif was possessive or insecure, she said, “No, we have a very open relationship — even when he did that kiss scene in Love Aaj Kal or I did Kambhakt Ishq, we spoke, I had warned him that this is what is there in this film, and he said, ‘This is your work’. But after that we spoke and we decided not to…because of course it makes you feel insecure and annoyed.” They both decided that they would not have any kissing scenes.

Koffee With Karan would be returning for Season 7 in July.