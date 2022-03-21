When Kareena Kapoor refused Saif Ali Khan’s wedding proposal twice, was warned against marrying a divorced guy

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor might be considered one of Bollywood’s power couples today, but there was a time when Kareena wasn’t sure if she should marry him. In fact, she had refused his marriage proposal twice as she wanted to know him better first.

In an old interview with Pinkvilla, Kareena opened up about this and said that Saif had brought up the idea of marriage when they were shooting for Tashan in Greece. She said, “He did tell me that ‘I think we should get married’. He told me that in Greece and he told me that in Ladakh as well. And at that time I was like ‘I don’t know because I don’t know you’. So it was not really a ‘no’ but it was more like a ‘I want to know you better’”. She added that marrying Saif was ‘the best decision of her life’.

However, during an episode of Koffee With Karan, Kareena revealed that she was warned against marrying him, as he was divorced and had two children from his previous marriage. “I’m just glad that people are doing things now and talking more about their love. When I wanted to marry Saif, everyone was like, ‘He has two children, he has been divorced. Are you sure you want to do this?’ They were like, ‘Your career will be over.’ And I was like, ‘Such a big crime to be in love? Such a big crime to get married? Let’s do it, let’s see what happens,’ Kareena had said. Priyanka Chopra, who had featured on the show with Kareena, was full of praise for her, and said that how she ‘carried off her pregnancy’ was unheard of in India.

Saif Ali Khan was earlier married to Amrita Singh, and the couple had two children, Sara and Ibrahim. Saif and Kareena married in 2012, and they have two children, Taimur and Jeh.

On the work front, Kareena is awaiting the release of her film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release in August.