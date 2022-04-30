When Kareena Kapoor admitted she gave Jab We Met step-motherly treatment because she’d bagged Tashan already

Kareena Kapoor Khan has played a wide spectrum of characters in her career, but there a couple that she is synonymous with. There’s Poo, from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and then there’s Geet, from Jab We Met. In an old interview with Film Companion, Kareena revealed that while she was proud of the film, she was simply going through the motions while making it.

This was because she had signed Tashan, which she thought would be the film that would take her to the next level. Kareena said that she was shattered when Tashan bombed, but was glad she did it because she met her husband Saif Ali Khan while working on the film.

But, she said, while working on Jab We Met, she started behaving like she was better than the project. “I am working with Yash Raj Films, I am doing a film with Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan. I am playing the main part. I have become size zero, I have lost weight, I’m going to wear a bikini, I’m going to kill it. That was my vibe when I was on the set of Jab We Met,” the actor said.

Tashan was the main passion project, she said. “This, I’m just shooting, I’m mouthing my lines. Yes, I’m having fun, but that’s the film that’s going to change my life, and I’m going to become like Uma Thurman,” she added.

Kareena continued, “After that, destiny had it’s own plans, life took its own course. A lot happened while making this film, and Tashan, and we all went our separate ways, and this beauty of a movie came out of it… When Tashan bombed and Jab We Met became what it did, I was shattered. I was depressed for almost six months. I couldn’t believe that this had happened.”

She said that she could never have predicted it, but Jab We Met changed her career and Tashan changed her life. Kareena is now among the most sought-after female stars in the country. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium and will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. She is also going to make her streaming debut with Netflix’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X.