When Karan Johar explained why Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Screen Awards sweep was ‘rare’: ‘Not just the biggest money spinner…’

Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came at the 22nd Star Screen Awards, where Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan was honoured for its exceptional storytelling and emotional impact, making it one of the night’s top winners.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Kapil Sharma and Karan Johar. Before announcing the nominee for the Best Director award, Kapil Sharma told Karan on a light-hearted note, “Oh wow sir, this award should go to you!” When Karan said, “I didn’t have any release this year, Kapil,” the comedian replied, “That’s exactly why you should get it—if you didn’t find a good story, you didn’t force yourself to make a film. You only make films when you get a good story. Why put pressure on producers unnecessarily? So I think you deserve the award!”