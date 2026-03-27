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When Karan Johar explained why Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Screen Awards sweep was ‘rare’: ‘Not just the biggest money spinner…’
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, here’s looking back at the 22nd edition of the awards, when Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan took home the top honours.
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came at the 22nd Star Screen Awards, where Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan was honoured for its exceptional storytelling and emotional impact, making it one of the night’s top winners.
The awards ceremony was hosted by Kapil Sharma and Karan Johar. Before announcing the nominee for the Best Director award, Kapil Sharma told Karan on a light-hearted note, “Oh wow sir, this award should go to you!” When Karan said, “I didn’t have any release this year, Kapil,” the comedian replied, “That’s exactly why you should get it—if you didn’t find a good story, you didn’t force yourself to make a film. You only make films when you get a good story. Why put pressure on producers unnecessarily? So I think you deserve the award!”
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Karan then announced the nominees in the Best Director category: Kabir Khan (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Aanand L. Rai (Tanu Weds Manu Returns), Shoojit Sircar (Piku), Zoya Akhtar (Dil Dhadakne Do), Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Bajirao Mastani), and Meghna Gulzar (Talvar).
To present the award, Karan Johar invited Sachin Sachdeva, Vice President, Marketing, Kamala Pasand, and actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The award went to Kabir Khan.
In his acceptance speech, Kabir said, “Thank you, Screen Awards. Big thanks to Salman and, of course, all my lovely actors, little beautiful Harshali Malhotra ‘Munni’, who’s the princess of the film, and of course, Nawazuddin and Kareena. And everybody, all the technicians, everybody was involved in making my dream come true. Thank you so much.”
“Congratulations, Kabir, truly well-deserved,” said Karan as he moved to the next awards.
Watch the clip from Screen Awards 2017:
Next, Karan Johar invited Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur to the stage. “Akshay paaji, welcome — and congratulations on Airlift! Your fans are in awe of the kind of work you’ve done in this film,” said Kapil Sharma as the two made their way up.
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Karan then announced the nominees for Best Film: Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do, Piku, Talvar, and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The award went to Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
Talking about the film, Karan Johar said, “Ladies and gentlemen, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, not only the biggest money snipper of the year, but also the biggest film of the year. That combination is super rare.”
Bajrangi Bhaijaan emerged as a major winner at the 22nd Screen Awards, taking home Best Film, Best Director (Kabir Khan), Best Child Artiste (Harshaali Malhotra), and Best Background Score.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards live on Sony Entertainment Television and YouTube on April 5 from 8 pm https://www.youtube.com/@screenawards