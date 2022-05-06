When Karan Johar couldn’t believe people took Salman Khan’s virginity comment seriously: ‘That is what is scary’

Salman Khan created quite a stir when he made his debut appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan, in 2013. He talked about everything under the roof, from his past relationships to how close he once came to tying the knot. But most controversially, he claimed that he is a virgin. His statement about his virginity drew a lot of attention from his fans. But Karan was surprised how people took Salman’s statement at face value instead of understanding the humour behind it.

On the show, when Salman was asked by Karan if he is still a virgin, the Ek Tha Tiger actor said he is saving himself for his future wife. He added, “I’ve had friends, but not with benefits.” This statement made it to the headlines and became a topic of discussion among his fans.

But KJo was stunned by how people will believe anything they hear. After the episode, during an interview with PTI, he recalled his experience of hosting Salman and said, “He was being funny when he said I am saving myself for the wedding night. Salman has a straight-face sense of humour. I can’t believe there are people who believed it. That is what is scary as you can say anything and people might take you seriously.”

The filmmaker recalled how he was sometimes at a loss for words in front of Salman’s quick-wittedness. He said, “Sometimes you get stumped with Salman. Even I got stumped one or two times, like what should I do now.” A few years later, Salman appeared on the 100th episode of Koffee with Karan, along with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail. Then too, KJo asked Salman, “So, you’re still a virgin?” The Radhe actor replied, “Yes, nothing has changed!”

Recently, Karan Johar announced a new season of Koffee With Karan. The chat show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.