Friday, July 29, 2022

When Karan Johar confronted Sonam Kapoor about saying that she’s more ‘viable’ than John Abraham and Varun Dhawan; she offered clarification

In a 2017 episode of Koffee with Karan, Karan Johar asked Sonam Kapoor to clarify comments that she made about being as 'viable' a star as John Abraham or Varan Dhawan.

July 29, 2022 1:19:21 pm
Sonam Kapoor has been an all-time fan-favourite guest on Koffee with Karan. The actor has appeared on the chat show multiple times, and has consistently made headline-grabbing statements, from her comments about Ranbir Kapoor not being boyfriend material to saying that not all average-looking actors are talented. But on one occasion, host Karan Johar questioned Sonam about a comment that she made about Varun Dhawan and John Abraham.

Sonam was joined on the 2017 episode of Koffee with Karan by Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was pregnant with her first child, Taimur, at the time. After a round of appreciation for Kareena’s sustained stardom, Karan turned to Sonam and asked, “Did you actually go on record and say you’re more viable than Varun and John?”

Sonam laughed, and replied, “I didn’t say it like that. I just said that it’s not fair…” Kareena interjected, and said in disbelief, “When was this statement made? What did you say?” Sonam continued, now laughing harder, “I said why is it that Bebo and I don’t get as much money as John and Varun…”

Karan said, “I thought you meant like you can get as big an opening as Varun and John.” Sonam shot back, “Why, you don’t think so?” Karan continued, “I totally would love to believe that. I’m so much happier to work with the both of you.”

Sonam and Kareena worked together on Veere Di Wedding, and Sonam often spoke about pay disparity in the industry while promoting the film. It was during that time that she made the comment about John and Varun. She had said in a Film Companion interview, “There is a lot of sexism in society which is disgusting,” and added that for their action comedy Dishoom, John and Varun made “way more than what Kareena and I were getting to make Veere Di Wedding.”

Koffee with Karan returned for a seventh season in July. Guests that have been featured on the new season include Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar, and Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda.

Sonam is about to welcome her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. She was last seen in a cameo in the 2020 film AK vs AK, and will next be seen in the thriller Blind.

