When Kapoors ‘overreacted’ on Kareena Kapoor attending Harvard Summer School: ‘Kapoor girl with no brain has gone to Harvard’

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, daughter of veteran stars Randhir Kapoor and Babita, made her acting debut in 2000 with JP Dutta’s film Refugee. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in the movie. Later, with her role of Poo in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the actor came to be known for her style and sass. But there was a time when Kareena tried to behave like a ‘normal’ girl but her family didn’t like it.

Back in 2002, during an appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Kareena talked about attending a government law college in Mumbai. She also talked about her time at the Harvard Summer School and how her entire family ‘overreacted’ as she got admission to the prestigious university in the US.

Speaking with Simi, Kareena shared, “I went to a government law college and sat on those desks. My family was very upset that how can you go to college and do this. I was behaving like a normal girl. But then I got bored of it. It required too much hard work.” Kareena dropped out of the college after the first year of the course.

Later, the actor applied for a computer course at Harvard Summer School just to “have a good time, have a blast.” She completed all the formalities of the admission herself as her mother Babita and elder sister Karisma Kapoor would have not allowed her to go to America and “live alone there for three months.”

But Kareena convinced her family and attended Harvard. Her being at Harvard was a big development for her family who celebrated the feat. Kareena said, “It was the biggest thing ever. Everyone in the family was reacting like, ‘oh my god, my niece, my this, my that has gone to Harvard, a Kapoor girl with no brain has gone to Harvard.’ They all overreacted and celebrated.”

Kareena added it was a big thing because everyone in her family barely passed the 10th standard. She said, “Everyone, if I may say so, failed in the 8th or 10th class repeatedly.” The actor revealed that Karisma asked her to get a jacket that read, ‘Harvard University’ so that she could flaunt it on her film sets. But the Jab We Met actor felt, “That’s so cheap.”

However, Kareena came back from Harvard Summer School and never looked back. She found it ‘boring’ to sit in front of the computer screen and eventually became a film star.

Currently, Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying her time in Switzerland with her husband Saif Ali Khan and her two sons, Taimur and Jeh. She shared a picture of a fireplace at her residence in Gstaad on Instagram and captioned it, “Waited three years for you.”

Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan-led film Laal Singh Chaddha. She has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X remake and Hansal Mehta’s yet-to-be-titled film in her kitty.