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‘Kya aapne Rishi sir se pyar kiya hai?’: When Kapil Sharma paid a musical tribute to Rishi Kapoor at Screen Awards
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, here’s a memorable moment from Screen Awards 2016, when late actor Rishi Kapoor received the Lifetime Achievement Award from his Mera Naam Joker co-star Simi Garewal.
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came during Screen Awards 2016, when the Lifetime Achievement Award, was bestowed upon late actor Rishi Kapoor.
Rishi was honored for his enduring contribution to Hindi cinema and lasting impact on the audience over the years.
While announcing the awards, the hosts for that year’s SCREEN Awards, Karan Johar and Kapil Sharma, made the moment even more special. Apart from comedy, Kapil, who is known for his singing talents, sang some of Rishi Kapoor’s hit tracks like “Main Shayar To Nahin”, “Chehra Hai Ya Chand Khila Hai”, and “Darde Dil Darde Jigar” as he walked towards Rishi to bring him on the stage.
Kapil also asked, “Kya aapne Rishi sir se pyar kiya hain? Maine bhi kiya hai!”
Watch Rishi Kapoor winning the Lifetime Achievement Award at Screen Awards 2016:
Kapil Sharma then showd a video of Rishi Kapoor’s films over the years.
Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan shared a close bond, having starred together in several iconic films like Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Ajooba (1991), and Coolie (1983), among others. They also had a reunion years later in the 2018 film 102 Not Out.
And when Rishi’s name was announced for the award, he walked up to Amitabh to hug him before making his way to the stage.
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On the stage, a visibly thrilled Risha Kapoor was joined by his ‘very first leading lady’, Simi Garewal.
Rishi acknowledged Simi’s pivotal role in his introduction to cinema, specifically mentioning her guidance during his debut in Mera Naam Joker (1970).
While receiving the awards, Risha Kapoor said, “I had the honour of introducing 23-24 girls. I was very fortunate. People gave me the credit for it. But no one ever asked me, who introduced me. It was this lady. Simi Garewal.”
He added, “Thank you, Simki, for your patience, your guidance, the way you held my hand and walked me through Mera Naam Joker. I will also be in debt. Thank you.” Rishi also thanked everyone who worked with him and his family members.
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