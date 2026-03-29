‘Kya aapne Rishi sir se pyar kiya hai?’: When Kapil Sharma paid a musical tribute to Rishi Kapoor at Screen Awards

Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came during Screen Awards 2016, when the Lifetime Achievement Award, was bestowed upon late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi was honored for his enduring contribution to Hindi cinema and lasting impact on the audience over the years.

While announcing the awards, the hosts for that year’s SCREEN Awards, Karan Johar and Kapil Sharma, made the moment even more special. Apart from comedy, Kapil, who is known for his singing talents, sang some of Rishi Kapoor’s hit tracks like “Main Shayar To Nahin”, “Chehra Hai Ya Chand Khila Hai”, and “Darde Dil Darde Jigar” as he walked towards Rishi to bring him on the stage.