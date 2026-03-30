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Screen Awards: When Kapil Sharma grilled Ranveer Singh over ‘boys vs girls’ debate, received a mic-drop reply from Amitabh Bachchan
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, here’s a memorable moment from the 2016 edition of the awards, when Amitabh Bachchan stole the show with his reply on boys vs girls debate.
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 on April 5, here’s a throwback to a hilarious moment when Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh weighed in on the age-old debate—“Who throws more tantrums, girls or boys?”—leaving the audience in splits thanks to Kapil Sharma’s wit.
Kapil, who was hosting the SCREEN Awards 2016 alongside Karan Johar, walked up to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who were seated in the front row, and cheekily asked Ranveer, “Who throws more tantrums—girls or boys?”
“Girls, obviously,” Ranveer replied with a smile. Kapil quickly quipped, “What kind of tantrums? Be careful with your words—your answer might say a lot about Deepika.” Laughing, Ranveer responded, “Mostly when they are getting ready. And I’m sure you know this well, given how many female friends you have.”
Turning to Deepika, Kapil asked, “Do you agree with Ranveer?” “Not at all,” she shot back. “So, you’re saying girls don’t throw tantrums?” Kapil pressed. “They do—but boys throw more tantrums,” Deepika countered.
Keeping the humour going, Kapil Sharma joked, “What if we implement an odd-even rule—women speak on even days, men on odd days? Do you think we would even get a chance to speak?” Pointing towards Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan seated nearby, Deepika suggested, “I think you should ask the experienced couple here.”
Kapil then walked over, handed the mic towards Deepika’s side, stepped back theatrically, and asked Amitabh, “Sir, ghar pe kiski chalti hai? (Who calls the shots at home?)” Amused, Amitabh said, “Please come closer.” Kapil instantly joked, “Sir, your voice is so powerful that even when you say ‘come here,’ it sounds like you’re ordering me to jail!”
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Finally, Amitabh Bachchan delivered the punchline: “Mere ghar mein toh aapki chalti hai (At my home, it’s you who calls the shots).” Kapil, quick as ever, replied, “Your statement has just increased my market fee!” He then turned to Shriya Saran and asked for her take. “Girls are very simple beings,” she said. Kapil shot back, “So what—have we had embroidery done on us?”—once again leaving everyone in splits.
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