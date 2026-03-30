Screen Awards: When Kapil Sharma grilled Ranveer Singh over ‘boys vs girls’ debate, received a mic-drop reply from Amitabh Bachchan

Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 on April 5, here’s a throwback to a hilarious moment when Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh weighed in on the age-old debate—“Who throws more tantrums, girls or boys?”—leaving the audience in splits thanks to Kapil Sharma’s wit.

Kapil, who was hosting the SCREEN Awards 2016 alongside Karan Johar, walked up to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who were seated in the front row, and cheekily asked Ranveer, “Who throws more tantrums—girls or boys?”

“Girls, obviously,” Ranveer replied with a smile. Kapil quickly quipped, “What kind of tantrums? Be careful with your words—your answer might say a lot about Deepika.” Laughing, Ranveer responded, “Mostly when they are getting ready. And I’m sure you know this well, given how many female friends you have.”