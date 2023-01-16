When Kabir Bedi said people think he’s a ladies man due to 4 marriages, multiple relationships: ‘Koi one night stand nahi tha’

Kabir Bedi, who turns 77 on Monday, has seen many ups and downs in his personal life. The Khoon Bhari Maang actor has been married four times, and had quite a few relationships during his younger days. Bedi, who released his memoir Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor in 2021, had earlier spoken about the many relationships he has had in the past.

In a conversation, Kabir was asked about how people crudely called him a ‘womaniser’ because of his many relationships and the Sandokan actor said that he can see why people perceived him to be a ‘ladies man’. “Log yahi samajhte hain ki itni shaadiyan ki hain, divorces kiye hain, ladies man hi hoga. Aur main samjh sakta hun ki log aisa kyu sochte hain. Haqeeqat yeh hai ki jitne mere rishte rahe hain, koi one night stand nahi tha, lambe the 6, 7, 8 saal. Do rishte 15-15 saal tak the. Yeh koi quickies nahi the, yeh kafi lambe rishte rahe hain, significant rahe hain aur main boht kuch seekha hun unse (People think he has had many marriages, many divorces, he must be a ladies man. And I can see why people would think so. The truth is that all the relationships I’ve had, none of them were one night stands. They were all long relationships of 6, 7, 8 years. Two relationships lasted for 15 years. None of them were quickies. These were all long and significant relationships and I have learnt a lot from them),” he told Jashn-e-Rekhta’s YouTube channel.

Kabir quoted a couplet by Sahir Ludhianvi and said that if a relationship cannot last a lifetime, it’s better to leave it at a point where its still peaceful and loving. He added that all of his ex-wives stayed friends with him. Kabir was first married to dancer Protima Bedi. He then married British fashion designer Susan Humphreys. His third wife was Nikki Bedi and they were married for 13 years. The actor has been married to Parveen Dusanj since 2016.

Kabir shared an anecdote from the time when his third wife hosted a Christmas dinner and invited his two former wives. The actor said that he has a photograph from the day that he cherishes. “Yeh ek symbol hai ki kis kism ke rishte maine nibhaye hain aur kis kism ke rishte khatam hone ke baad bhi rahe hain (This is a symbol for the kind of relationships I’ve had, and how even after they ended, they stayed in my life),” he said.

The Main Hoon Na actor said that he has fulfilled all the responsibilities that were expected out of him. Bedi had two children with Protima – actor Pooja Bedi and Siddharth Bedi. Siddharth died in 1997 at the age of 26. He has another son, Adam, with his second wife Susan. Kabir also had a long relationship with film actor Parveen Babi but the two never married.