When Juhi Chawla said Shah Rukh Khan’s energy tires her, called Aamir Khan detail-oriented

Actor Juhi Chawla Mehta has been the reigning queen of Bollywood in the 90s and early 2000s. From giving blockbuster films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Bol Radha Bol, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Darr, Yes Boss, Ishq, Arjun Pandit and many others, she has now also entered the digital era with her web series, Hush Hush.

The actor, who made her debut with Sultanat in 1986, started her journey with the world of glamour after winning the 1984 Miss India pageant. She eventually entered film and the rest, as they say, is history. The actor is always known to maintain a polite demeanor and advocate for environment.

While her friendship with actor Shah Rukh Khan is known to be exemplary, she also had some interesting things to say about him as a co-star. In an old interview with Wildermess Films India, Juhi said that her Yes Boss co-star is full of energy at all times.

“Shah Rukh is a very versatile actor. He can do comedy, he can do tragedy, he can do romance, he can do action and he wants to do a lot more than this. If you set him free, he will do everything. He will show you the entire film in one shot,” said Juhi and added in jest, “Tang aa jaati hun main on unki enegry dekh dekh ke (I get tired seeing his energy).”

Shah Rukh and Juhi have worked together in several films such as Darr, Paheli, Yes Boss, Duplicate amongst others. Juhi said in the interview that working with him is always fun.

“He doesn’t eat much and I think he must also not sleep much. He is always left doing some work and he is very fun but at the same time working with him is fun because he is funny, he will make you laugh, will keep saying something funny,” she said.

In the same interview, Juhi also spoke about actor Aamir Khan, with whom she had given the blockbuster Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and later worked in Ishq, Love Love Love and Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke.

Juhi praised Aamir for being an extremely meticulous person, who knows everything about everything.

Talking to the interviewer, Juhi said, “You are telling me that I am talking too much, I am telling you that if you tell Aamir about this fan (points to the ceiling fan in the room), he will tell you the dimension, its company, about the company, he will tell at what speed the fan moves.”

The actor went on to add, “He is very detailed and its very nice because he is very intelligent and well read. Wo kuch bhi karenge to bohot soch kar karenge, bohot analyze karte hai.”

Juhi also drew a comparison between Shah Rukh and Aamir and said, “Like Shah Rukh is physically very alive, I think Aamir has a thinking process first and the working. But they are different in a way. He is more serious but very funny on the other hand too! On sets he has played pranks on me which I can never forget. Aamir can be very naughty!”