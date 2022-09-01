scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

When John Abraham revealed he was asked to change his name to Farhan: ‘I have been baptized and I am proud…’

During a conversation with Simi Garewal, John Abraham had once revealed why he did not change his name, despite people encouraging him to do so.

john abrahamJohn Abraham had once revealed why he wouldn't change his name

Actor John Abraham once revealed that he was often encouraged to use his Irani name ‘Farhan’ in the early days of his career. However, he said that he never wanted to change his name despite people pushing him to do so, as he had been baptized as John Abraham.

Speaking to Simi Garewal, John had opened up about the insecurities and crippling fears he used to face as a child, and how he would always pray to be taller and ‘better looking’ as he was always worried about his pimples. Asked if he had been pushed to change his name, he said, “There was a movie called Aitbaar before Jism, the producer asked me, ‘John, don’t you have another name?’ So I responded, ‘Yes I know John Abraham sounds like a person who has pizzas and burgers in his house and who cannot fit in here’, like an angrez. I do have an Irani name, Farhan. A lot of people said, why don’t you use Farhan in films? The Khans are doing well, there’s Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan, there can be a Farhan.”

Also Read |John Abraham gets irked by questions on Kashmir Files, high action component in his films: ‘People are so dumb’

When Simi asked if he would have been a Farhan Khan, he said, “Farhan Irani, because my mother’s maiden name is Irani. But I have been baptized, and my name is John, and I am proud of my name. Why should I change my name for anybody in this world?” During the course of the conversation, John revealed  his difficulties as an outsider, and said that he created a ‘niche’ for himself. “Niche, I’ve been told by directors, and if others are dal-chawal, I am caviar, but I realised that it means I won’t get roles like others.”

Simi also prodded him about his ‘understanding’ of women, and he answered that he liked ‘simple’ women and not ‘complicated women’ who have a ‘thousand issues’. He said, “I choose not to understand those women. I think women are harder working and more trusting than men. If I was a leader, I would have women bodyguards.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 04:32:14 pm
Next Story

Ankita Lokhande tears up seeing performance dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput on DID Super Moms

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Aug 2022 GST collection rises to Rs 1.43 lakh cr — why is it significant?

Aug 2022 GST collection rises to Rs 1.43 lakh cr — why is it significant?

SC asks MHA to seek reports from States on alleged attacks on Christian institutions

SC asks MHA to seek reports from States on alleged attacks on Christian institutions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors
Solving Crime

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Karnataka court adjourns Muruga Mutt seer's anticipatory bail plea hearing in sexual assault case

Karnataka court adjourns Muruga Mutt seer's anticipatory bail plea hearing in sexual assault case

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal attend Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Arpita Khan’s home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement