When Jeetendra’s father said ‘Aaja meri godh mai aake baith ja’ after V Shantaram almost fired the actor from Sehra

Veteran actor Jeetendra, who made his acting debut with a small role in Sehra, recalled an incident in which he came dangerously close to losing his job as a junior artiste in the V Shantaram directorial. The actor, who graced the show Indian Idol 13, said that when he called his father after the incident, his reaction drastically changed the course of his life.

When Shantaram was shooting Sehra, he gave Jeetendra his first break by asking him to be a junior artiste in the film. The location of the shoot was outside Bombay and Jeetendra said that he once reached the sets half-an-hour after the scheduled time. The actor said that Shantaram got very angry and lashed out at him for being late and said, “Isko wapas Bombay bhejo (Send him back to Bomaby).”

A dejected Jeetendra called his father, Amarnath Kapoor, and explained to him the situation. The actor said, “What my father said changed the course of my life. Unhone bola aaja meri godh mai aake baith ja (He said, ‘Come sit on my lap’).”

After his father’s reaction, Jeetendra changed himself and went to the sets at 6 am and also managed to impress V Shantaram. The actor added, “The moral of the story and I want to tell every youngster. Maa, baap ki gaali bhi aap ke liye ashirwaad hai (The offensive words of your father and mother are also blessings).” The Indian Idol judges Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya also agreed with Jeetendra’s words of wisdom.