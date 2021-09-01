When Jaya Bachchan told son Abhishek that Raqesh Bapat was his competition, Amitabh Bachchan praised Tum Bin

Raqesh Bapat is receiving a lot of love for his balanced stance on the ongoing Bigg Boss OTT on Voot. The actor, who was paired up with fellow contestant Shamita Shetty, has made his place on the show. Raqesh, who’s also an artiste and a sculptor, is celebrating his 43rd birthday inside the house this year.

Raqesh Bapat is known for films like Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Heroine, along with TV shows Saat Phere, Seven, Maryada, Qubool Hai, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Tu Aashiqui. But his most loved project remains his debut film Tum Bin, which completed 20 years in July this year.

Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT house, Raqesh got candid with indianexpress.com about Tum Bin and the love he continues to receive for the Anubhav Sinha directorial. In the recent chat, Raqesh shared the interesting story about his first meeting with the Bachchans. The actor said it was the day when he had called his entire family and parents from Pune for the screening of Tum Bin at Adlabs in Filmcity.

“On the same day – July 13, 2001, Aks had released and that screening was happening before us. So we were waiting in the parking lot. Suddenly I see Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, everyone stepping out. Jaya ji saw me from far away and came to me and said, “You’re that Bapat boy right? I’m so proud to meet you, you’re so promising. I keep telling Abhishek to look out for you.” Refugee had released a while back. She called Abhishek and he hugged me and said “Dude, everytime your promo comes, my mom calls me and says look out for this guy, he’s your competition,” Raqesh said.

He further added that Jaya Bachchan also introduced Amitabh Bachchan to him, who met him warmly, which gave a validation to his parents that Raqesh had made a name for himself in the film industry. “Suddenly I was in front of such legends and I didn’t know what to say. Mr Bachchan said Tum Bin looks like a good film. My entire family was in awe seeing the Bachchans in person. My parents almost fainted I think (laughs). My father was against me taking up this profession. He wanted me to get a job. But this instance changed their entire outlook towards what I was doing. These are the validation you get for the work you do,” he shared.

Raqesh, who was just 20 when he did Tum Bin believes since that was the time of no social media “success didn’t go to anyone’s head.” He, however, did agree that the amount of fandom back in the day was unmatchable to what we have today.

“I used to stay as a paying guest at an auntie’s place in Mumbai. Now some publication in north gave out my address along with my interview. So fans found that out and the poor auntie, who never received any letter started getting around 5000 letters everyday. The postman used to go mad delivering them whole day,” Raqesh said adding that some fan letters were even written in blood.

“Some letter said that ‘my father is a station master so if you don’t reply, I’ll jump on the track’. Sometimes, it was scary. And at the age of 20, you barely understand what’s happening. I quickly sent them a picture with an autograph. It was crazy and cosmic. If all this happens today, you might get trolled,” he concluded.