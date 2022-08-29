When Jaya Bachchan said she wanted Aishwarya Rai to shoulder her burdens, Shweta Bachchan advised against it: ‘Ease her into it’ 

Actor Jaya Bachchan once revealed that she would want her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Raito shoulder some of her burdens. This conversation took place in the second season of Koffee With Karan, a time when the show saw varied discussions and still managed to keep its sharp and cutting edge, essentially quite different from what it is today.

Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini featured as guests on the KWK episode in 2007, just a little before Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s wedding. Shweta Bachchan and Esha Deol made surprise appearances on the show as well.

After learning about how Jaya vents about her problems to Shweta regularly, KJo said, “Now you’ll be sharing some of the issues with your daughter-in-law now. There will be Ash, who will come and take some of the burdens off your shoulders.” Jaya answered, “Hopefully. I am hoping that she will take a lot more than just ‘some’.” KJo cut in, “So you want to give her lots more?” Shweta answered, “Don’t do that mom. It’s scary and intimidating, to which Jaya Bachchan answered, “What rubbish.” Shweta added, “Slowly ease her into it. ” Karan explained, “The Bachchan way of life?” While Jaya agreed, Shweta said, “It’s not that hard.”

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya got married in 2007 in an intensely private ceremony. Many stars were not invited to the wedding, including Shatrughan Sinha, who returned the card. In 2010, Abhishek opened up about his wedding in an appearance on Koffee with Karan, with Aishwarya Rai. He explained that his family didn’t want to make it a grand affair as it didn’t seem right at that time. “People are forgetting a major reason why our family wanted to keep it intimate. I had an ailing grandmother in hospital and my father said, ‘You know, we do not feel good about going out there and having a good celebration’. Did I want to invite? Did her family want to invite the whole world? Yes. Our parents, altogether, sent out a card seeking the blessings of everybody.”

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2012.