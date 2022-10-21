When Jaya Bachchan said Amitabh Bachchan was not romantic with her: ‘Maybe if he had a girlfriend…’

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married for almost five decades and during this time, their relationship has been admired and closely scrutinised by their fans and followers. While the two have often spoken about how they met and started going out with each other, they once talked about how Amitabh does not believe in overtly romantic gestures.

In a chat with Simi Grewal, the two were asked if Amitabh was a romantic, to which Amitabh said no and Jaya looked at him and replied, “Not with me.” As Amitabh gave her a puzzled look, she started laughing and said, “I’ve started trouble.”

Amitabh then asked Simi what she meant by being a romantic, which Jaya explained as getting wine and flowers for their partner. Jaya then said, “He’s very shy. I don’t think he is…” Amitabh interrupted, “I’ve never done that.” Jaya added, “Maybe if he had a girlfriend he’d do it, but I don’t think…”

Simi then asked Jaya if he was ever a romantic when she was his girlfriend, and Jaya said, “We never spoke.” After looking at Simi’s shocked expression, Jaya said, “We hardly spoke.” Simi looked at Amitabh with a puzzled expression and he said in a matter-of-fact way, “It’s such a waste of time.”

In the same chat, Jaya had mentioned that she “saw danger” when she met Amitabh for the first time. “When I first met him, I saw danger,” she said leaving Amitabh Bachchan shocked. She added, “I got frightened because he was the only one who, out of a lot of people that I’ve known, could dictate things to me and I allow him to do that.” She further explained, “(But) It’s not like he would dictate things to me, it’s just that even if he said something to me mildly, I’d do them. I’d want to please him. That’s something that does not come to me easily and naturally, to want to please people.”