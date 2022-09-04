scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

When Irrfan Khan took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohabbatein: ‘You didn’t do much in the film, only played a violin’

Irrfan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's healthy banter from Filmfare Awards 2016 has everyone laughing. Irrfan had made a gentle dig on SRK's film Mohabbatein.

Irrfan Khan, Shah Rukh KhanIrrfan Khan passed away in 2020. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The late actor Irrfan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan performed a humorous act on stage during the 2016 Filmfare Awards that had everyone in fits of laughter. Shah Rukh was clutching a violin during the entire movie of Mohabbatein, according to Irrfan Khan, who mocked the actor by recreating a scene from the movie.

In the video shared by Filmfare, Irrfan told Shah Rukh that he has recreated a scene from his film and said, “Maine aapki film Mohabbatein pe banayi hai, mujhe bohot pasand ayi thi aur mujhe laga bohot paise kamaye the, par apne kuch kiya nahi tha. Sirf sweater upar dala aur violin bajaya (I have made (this act) on your movie Mohabbatein which I really liked. It earned a lot of money but you didn’t do much in the film. All you did was sport a sweater and play a violin).”

The video featured Irrfan in the same outfit as Shah Rukh as he tried to do his famous signature arm gesture. There was a twist at the end as Irrfan blurted out, “Kattapa ne Bahubali ko kyu mara,” which left the audience laughing very hard. 

Also read |When Rishi Kapoor almost rejected Kabhi Kabhie because Neetu Kapoor had a more prominent role: ‘Yash Chopra was very confused’

Irrfan Khan’s death in 2020 left everyone shocked and Shah Rukh mourned the loss and also shared a heartfelt note. He wrote, “My friend…inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai…will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives.” He further wrote, “Paimana kahe hai koi, maikhana kahe hai. Duniya teri aankhon ko bhi, kya kya na kahe hai.” Shah Rukh ended the note with, “Love you.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...Premium
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 04:19:50 pm
Next Story

Why no women among you: PM has Karnataka BJP thinking after surprise appearance at core panel meet

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

CBI raids TMC legislator Subodh Adhikari’s house
Chit-fund scam case

CBI raids TMC legislator Subodh Adhikari’s house

30 years later, curtains on a Babri contempt case
Express Opinion

30 years later, curtains on a Babri contempt case

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Why India, Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today
Asia Cup Super 4

Why India, Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan
Scene Stealer

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

rishi kapoor family
Rishi Kapoor’s 70th birth anniversary: Neetu, Ranbir and Riddhima remember him with ‘a cheer, not a tear’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement