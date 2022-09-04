When Irrfan Khan took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohabbatein: ‘You didn’t do much in the film, only played a violin’

The late actor Irrfan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan performed a humorous act on stage during the 2016 Filmfare Awards that had everyone in fits of laughter. Shah Rukh was clutching a violin during the entire movie of Mohabbatein, according to Irrfan Khan, who mocked the actor by recreating a scene from the movie.

In the video shared by Filmfare, Irrfan told Shah Rukh that he has recreated a scene from his film and said, “Maine aapki film Mohabbatein pe banayi hai, mujhe bohot pasand ayi thi aur mujhe laga bohot paise kamaye the, par apne kuch kiya nahi tha. Sirf sweater upar dala aur violin bajaya (I have made (this act) on your movie Mohabbatein which I really liked. It earned a lot of money but you didn’t do much in the film. All you did was sport a sweater and play a violin).”

The video featured Irrfan in the same outfit as Shah Rukh as he tried to do his famous signature arm gesture. There was a twist at the end as Irrfan blurted out, “Kattapa ne Bahubali ko kyu mara,” which left the audience laughing very hard.

Irrfan Khan’s death in 2020 left everyone shocked and Shah Rukh mourned the loss and also shared a heartfelt note. He wrote, “My friend…inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai…will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives.” He further wrote, “Paimana kahe hai koi, maikhana kahe hai. Duniya teri aankhon ko bhi, kya kya na kahe hai.” Shah Rukh ended the note with, “Love you.”