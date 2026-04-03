When Irrfan Khan joked about winning Best Actress award on the Screen Awards stage, watch video

As anticipation builds over who will claim the coveted Best Actor award at the upcoming Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to be held in Mumbai on April 5, it is worth revisiting a memorable moment from the past, when one of Indian cinema’s most beloved performers, the late Irrfan Khan, took the trophy home.

The year was 2018. Irrfan was honoured for his nuanced portrayal in the blockbuster Hindi Medium, with the award presented by actor Manisha Koirala. As she announced the winner on stage, she said, “The award goes, very well deserved and my favourite actor, Irrfan!” Taking the stage to accept the award, Irrfan delivered a speech that was as heartfelt as it was characteristic of his understated wit.