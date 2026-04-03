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When Irrfan Khan joked about winning Best Actress award on the Screen Awards stage, watch video
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, here’s a memorable moment from the 2018 edition of the awards, when the late-legend, Irrfan Khan took home the Best Actor trophy for his performance in the film Hindi Medium.
As anticipation builds over who will claim the coveted Best Actor award at the upcoming Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to be held in Mumbai on April 5, it is worth revisiting a memorable moment from the past, when one of Indian cinema’s most beloved performers, the late Irrfan Khan, took the trophy home.
The year was 2018. Irrfan was honoured for his nuanced portrayal in the blockbuster Hindi Medium, with the award presented by actor Manisha Koirala. As she announced the winner on stage, she said, “The award goes, very well deserved and my favourite actor, Irrfan!” Taking the stage to accept the award, Irrfan delivered a speech that was as heartfelt as it was characteristic of his understated wit.
“Thank you very much for acknowledging me in the right context. I’ve waited for this for a long time. In return, I promise to keep surprising you, and myself, and to keep you interested in giving me more awards across different categories. Maybe one day I’ll even win for Best Actor female, I’ll try my level best (laughs). There even was an offer for the same, I was about to sign, but they said, ‘aapko daadhi katwani padegi ladki ka role karne ke liye’ (you will have to shave your beard to play a female role). Maine bola daadhi nahi katwayunga par ladki ka role kar sakta hoon. (I said I won’t shave my beard, but I can still play a female role).”
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He also extended his gratitude to his co-stars, acknowledging that their contributions were integral to his performance and that without them, the honour would not have been possible.
Watch the full moment here:
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV on April 5 at 8 pm.