‘Agar woh zor se chilla denge’: When Irrfan Khan initially refused to work with Sunny Deol

Irrfan Khan is regarded as one of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever produced. When he passed away in 2020, the loss was mourned not just by Bollywood but by audiences across the world. His effortless performances, emotional depth, and natural screen presence made him an artiste unlike any other. But there was a time when even Irrfan struggled with insecurity — especially while starring alongside a massive commercial star like Sunny Deol.

The two actors came together for director Neerraj Pathak’s thriller Right Yaaa Wrong. While Sunny was already an established superstar known for blockbusters like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ghayal, Ghatak, and Border, Irrfan was primarily associated with independent and content-driven cinema at the time.

Recalling the film’s casting process during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Neerraj revealed that Sunny Deol had loved the script and asked who would play the other protagonist. “I told him I had Kay Kay Menon and Irrfan Khan in mind because they were perfect for the role,” Neerraj shared, adding, “I had known Irrfan since our Doordarshan serial Anugoonj. We had been friends for years, and I had promised him that one day I would cast him as the hero of my first film.”

However, Irrfan Khan initially refused the film.

According to Neeraj Pathak, Irrfan feared being overshadowed by Sunny’s larger-than-life screen persona. “He told me, ‘Bhai, you are Sunny Deol’s friend and favourite. He is such a huge actor. Maan lo agar woh zor se chilla denge toh mera role waise bhi kamzor ho jayega.’ He felt that if Sunny delivered his trademark loud, powerful scenes, his own character would appear weaker in comparison,” the filmmaker recalled.

Irrfan was also worried that Neeraj, being close to Sunny, would unconsciously favour the superstar. Neeraj said he repeatedly assured Irrfan that films are driven by stories and characters, not friendships. “I told him Sunny ji is one of the most secure actors and he never interferes in anyone else’s work or cuts another actor’s role,” he said.

ALSO READ | Pooja Bhatt responds if Mahesh Bhatt changed religion to marry Soni Razdan: ‘Never left my mom’

Despite the reassurance, Irrfan Khan still hesitated. The director eventually approached Kay Kay Menon and was close to finalising him for the role when Irrfan called him again. “I told Irrfan that I was now moving ahead with Kay Kay. But he immediately asked me to meet him,” Neeraj shared.

Story continues below this ad

The filmmaker visited Irrfan on the sets of Krazzy 4 and narrated the script once again. “Script toh teri faadu hai,” Irrfan reportedly told him, before asking whether the film would be made exactly as written. Neerraj Pathak once again assured him that Sunny Deol was a secure actor who respected the story above everything else. That conversation finally convinced Irrfan to say yes.

Right Yaaa Wrong suffered at box office

Right Yaaa Wrong eventually earned critical acclaim for its gripping narrative and powerful performances. Neerraj Pathak credits Right Yaaa Wrong for establishing him as a filmmaker. However, despite positive reviews, the film failed miserably at the box office. Many critics at the time called it “the right film with the wrong marketing” — a sentiment Sunny Deol himself openly agreed with.

Sunny Deol blamed Shubhash Ghai for film’s failure

The actor publicly expressed disappointment with Mukta Arts and filmmaker Subhash Ghai, accusing them of failing to properly promote the film. “It was always a good film. Mukta Arts was not fair to it. They promoted it like a small producer would,” Sunny had said in an interview. He also claimed the production house had lost faith in the project. “They kept dissecting the film instead of trusting the director. You have to let the director do his job,” Sunny remarked.

The actor further criticised the release timing, pointing out that the film was released during the IPL season despite earlier plans for a December or January release. “They had lost interest in the film,” he alleged. Sunny also said the uncertainty around the release schedule made it difficult for him to commit to promotional activities.

Story continues below this ad

‘There were no buyers for the film’: Shubhash Ghai

Responding to the accusations, Subhash Ghai strongly denied Sunny Deol’s claims. He argued that the film’s setup was difficult to market and revealed that distributors showed little interest in buying it. “We were unable to sell the film anywhere. There were no buyers,” Ghai stated.

Addressing the criticism about weak promotions, he added, “I went to Sunny’s house at least six times. We wanted to release the film earlier, but the stars had no time for promotions.”

Despite being praised as an engaging thriller with standout performances from both Sunny Deol and Irrfan Khan, Right Yaaa Wrong earned only around Rs 4 crore during its theatrical run, making it a box-office disaster. The film also remains the only collaboration between Sunny Deol Subhash Ghai — and one of the rare times audiences got to witness the contrasting energies of Sunny’s mass appeal and Irrfan’s understated brilliance together on screen.