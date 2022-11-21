When Imran Khan advised people against joining Bollywood: ‘Movie business is notoriously difficult to break into… doesn’t get easier’

Imran Khan may have just a few films to his credit but has always impressed fans with his wisdom and clear thoughts. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor took a voluntary exit from Bollywood, and has been staying away from the limelight. He was, however, recently spotted at Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement. As he interacted with the paparazzi, fans were left missing his presence and even demanded he comes back.

The actor interestingly did not have all the happy things to say about Bollywood even when he was part of it. In 2014, he held an AMA session on Reddit, where he answered fans’ questions, in the most honest way. From talking about being Aamir Khan’s nephew, and Bollywood parties to even talking about how life in the industry can all get very suffocating. One of his responses stood out, where he actually warned people against joining the movie industry.

Calling it an industry ‘notoriously difficult to break into’, he said that it doesn’t even get easier once you are in. Imran Khan mentioned that anyone who is looking for a break will not be paid anything more than a token amount, which will never be enough to survive in Mumbai. He shared that one needs to have a certain degree of financial stability before one can think of working in films full-time.

“Unfortunately, nothing say can make this decision any easier for you… I can’t tell you what you should do, or how things may work out. I’m sorry man, it’s going to be tough for you one way or another. The movie business is notoriously difficult to break into, and it really doesn’t get any easier once you’re in. ADs, aspiring writer-directors and basically anyone who is looking for a break will not be paid anything more than a token amount of money. Certainly not enough to survive in Bombay and support a family. The stark reality is that you do need to have a certain degree of financial stability before you even think about working full time in this line,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan)

Imran’s brutal truth saga did not end here as he went on to say that he advises people against joining Bollywood, especially his friends, as he doesnt’ want them to face the ‘disappointment that comes with the territory’. The Delhi Belly actor wrote, “As someone who’s spent the past eight years working here, my advice to most people is “don’t”. It’s tougher than you can possibly imagine. I’ve seen so many people get chewed up and spit out. It’s heartbreaking. I wouldn’t advise any friend of mine to give it a go; I wouldn’t want them to face the disappointments that come with the territory.”

Imran made his debut with the 2008 film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, and was last seen in the 2015 movie Katti Batti. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Delhi Belly and I Hate Love Storys among others are Imran’s other films. He marked his directorial debut with the short film Mission Mars: Keeping Walking India in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan)

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Imran’s friend, actor Akshay Oberoi confirmed that Imran had quit acting. He said, “My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. Imran is my closest friend, whom I can get up at 4 am and call. Me and Imran have been with each other for almost 18 years, we studied acting together at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West.”

Advertisement

He added, “See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment. As far as I know, there is a better writer and director inside Imran. I do not know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran Khan directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema is very high.”