When Hrithik Roshan said father Rakesh Roshan had to mortgage car, house to launch him in KNPH: ‘I asked my father…’

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan made a sparkling debut with the 2000 film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai. The film, helmed and bankrolled by his father-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, was a box office success and launched the careers of both the newcomers — Hrithik and Ameesha Patel.

But did you know that the beloved movie was over budget by Rs 3 crore — a huge amount in those days. The director had to mortgage his house and car in order to make the film as he wanted to produce it, and the risk did pay off, but there was an element of uncertainty to it.

Hrithik had spoken about the same in a 2001 BBC interview with Karan Thapar, and said, “The film was about three crore over budget, the house was mortgaged, the car was mortgaged. But I didn’t know about it, the last time it happened was when he was making his first film, Khudgarz, his home production, which he directed himself. He had to do that and he had to do it to launch his son, and both times it worked out.”

Hrithik played double role in the movie, essaying the character of poor guy Rohit and the rich Raj. However, the actor admitted in the same interview that he was not very convinced with how his parts were written: “I asked my father, ‘How am I going to show people I can do things? I am only laughing, dancing and wearing good clothes. I thought the film belonged to the girl’s (character). Both the guys are nice guys and supposed to be good-looking (Rohit and Raj). He said, ‘I am making a movie, you wanna act in it then do, don’t tell me how to make films. I am not making the film to launch you.”

And the rest, as they say, is history. Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai became a sensation upon its release and catapulted Hrithik to stardom, who was in turn, lauded for his looks and dance skills.