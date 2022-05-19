When Hema Malini was unsure about casting Shah Rukh Khan in his debut, asked Dharmendra for second opinion: ‘He said…’

Actor Hema Malini never thought that Shah Rukh Khan would become the star that he is today, and his first audition itself for the film Dil Aashna Hai left her dissatisfied. In her biography, Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl, the actor recalls that SRK appeared dishevelled during the audition as his hair was in disarray, making it difficult for her to see the expressions in his eyes.

Rather displeased, Hema suggested that they ‘try again’. According to an excerpt in her book, SRK made a better impression during the second round. “Hema remembers how nervous Shah Rukh had been during that first meeting. Apparently, every question of hers was met with a breathless, incoherent reply! The first audition left her dissatisfied. Hema suggested they try again – this time with his hair gelled back and his colourful jacket replaced with a plain tee. The results were satisfactory but just to be doubly sure, Hema called Dharmendra over to come and meet the young actor. Dharam, it is believed, took a liking to the young man instantly,” the excerpt read.

Later SRK said that he was ‘an odd-looking’ boy and that he ‘spoke too fast’. ” I spoke too fast and I was not from a film background, but they gave me an opportunity. Who gets gets an opportunity in his life to sit across the Dream Girl and she says, ‘I like your nose, it’s very aristocratic and you got into my film because of that.’ Vo naak jisko main chhupata phirta tha, vo naak Hema Malini ko pasand hai! (The nose that I went about hiding, that’s the nose Hema Malini likes!).”

Hema Malini’s guruji had said that SRK would go far and become a phenomenon. Since then, Hema was sure that SRK would go places—as she recalled that he was signing a new film ‘every second day’. “When she saw his photograph for the first time she told me that Shah Rukh is a star and he will change the industry. Since then, I knew that something big was going to happen with my movie. The day he signed my film, the same week he had signed four other films, including Deewana, King Uncle (1993) and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa(1994).” Hema Malini’s Dil Aashna Hai starred Divya Bharti, Amrita Singh, Dimple Kapadia, Jeetendra and Sonu Walia.

After he played villainous roles in numerous films including Baazigar, Anjaam and Darr, SRK made the transition to the romantic hero—a title that has stayed with him since. He starred in several iconic romantic films of the 90’s and early 2000s including Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaaenge, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Mohabbatein. Later, he received much acclaim for his portrayal of a despondent alcoholic in Devdas. While the actor has had several hits and misses in the past few years, fans are eagerly waiting for his films Pathaan and Dunki, which will release next year.