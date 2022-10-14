When Hema Malini supported Esha Deol for slapping Amrita Rao: ‘Kuch logon ko alag dhang se samjhana padta hai’

On-set fights between actors are common. During the filming of a movie, tensions run high on set resulting in some altercations, which may or may not end with the film. One such fight which came out in the public domain was between actors Amrita Rao and Esha Deol. It got so intense that Esha slapped Amrita and had no qualms about it. And now in a throwback clip which is going viral on the internet, we see Esha’s mother and Bollywood actor Hema Malini speaking in support of her daughter.

In the clip, when Esha is asked about being accused of slapping her Pyaare Mohan co-actor Amrita on the set, she replied, “Kisi ne agar kuch galat kiya aur hum baaton se unhe samjha nahi paate hain, toh…(If someone did something wrong, and we are unable to make them understand in words, then…”

Hema Malini interrupted Esha and added, “Dekhiya, agar koi galat baatein kehte rehte hain aur samjhaane ke baad bhi nahi samjhte hain toh kuch alag dhang se samjhana padta hai (Look, if someone doesn’t understand something simply, we have to use different ways to make them understand).” Esha completed her argument by adding, “toh ye bade haath, kis cheez ka kaam aayega (What will be the use of these big hands).”

Earlier, Esha had also said she doesn’t regret slapping Amrita as she had provoked her by abusing her. “Amrita abused me in front of the director, Indra Kumar and the cameraman and I thought that was totally out of line,” Esha told The Times of India at the time.

She added, “To protect my self-respect and dignity, in the heat of the moment, I slapped her. I have no regrets because she totally deserved it for her behaviour towards me at that point in time. I just stood up for myself and my dignity.”

As per Esha, Amrita realised her mistake and even apologised for her action. The Dhoom star claimed to have forgiven Amrita and now there are no hard feelings between the two.